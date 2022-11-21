Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OACP issues statement of Ballot Measure 114
KEIZER – During the 2022 General Elections, Ballot Measure 114 was approved by a majority of Oregon voters and the measure is scheduled to take effect on December 8th of this year. The. Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) is receiving numerous inquiries about how and. when the measure...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
Brown pardons 45K Oregonians convicted on marijuana charges
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that she has pardoned 45,000 Oregonians convicted on marijuana possession charges.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Oregonians once celebrated Thanksgiving twice in a year. Here’s why
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to celebrate Turkey Day twice a year? Probably not, but this was the reality for Oregonians in the early 1890s.
kptv.com
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
KGW
Can the lawsuit trying to block Oregon’s new gun laws actually succeed?
Measure 114 is now being challenged in court. We asked a constitutional law professor how he thought the case could be decided.
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown’s Former Counsel Gets Bounced From Three High-Profile Cases Involving the Oregon State Hospital
In October, the Oregon Department of Justice took an unusual step: It told a prominent lawyer he could not represent the state’s largest hospital systems in three interlocking cases at the heart of the state’s dysfunctional mental health system. The lawyer, Misha Isaak, a partner at Perkins Coie...
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: How Measure 114 will affect hundreds of Oregon businesses and gun owners
SOUTHERN OREGON — Hundreds of Oregon gun stores could be at risk of closing down if agencies across the state can’t get a permit process in place before Dec. 8. “For most small gun stores, it means they’re going to go out of business,” says Terry Welburn, Owner of Welburn’s Weapons in White City.
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District
When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate. Allies of Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the progressive Democrat who defeated Schrader and fell a few thousand votes short in […] The post Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
