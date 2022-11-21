ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

elkhornmediagroup.com

OACP issues statement of Ballot Measure 114

KEIZER – During the 2022 General Elections, Ballot Measure 114 was approved by a majority of Oregon voters and the measure is scheduled to take effect on December 8th of this year. The. Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) is receiving numerous inquiries about how and. when the measure...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District

When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate. Allies of Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the progressive Democrat who defeated Schrader and fell a few thousand votes short in […] The post Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

