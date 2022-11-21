Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
blackchronicle.com
BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
blackchronicle.com
Letters to the Editor – Politics, Texas schools, social media, population, paper tags
Re: “Something to think about,” by Jimmie George, Nov. 14 Letters. First, I would really like to supply my honest condolences to Mr. George for the lack of his spouse. While he complains about “failed policies” of the present administration, he seemingly doesn’t acknowledge that many individuals died of COVID-19 due to the former president downplaying the sickness and plenty of Republicans scoffing at the use of vaccines and masks.
blackchronicle.com
Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News
Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
blackchronicle.com
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
blackchronicle.com
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against North Texas ISDs for Transgender Policies – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints towards two North Texas faculty districts as a result of of new insurance policies authorized final week which can be aimed toward transgender college students. The ACLU, together with a number of different advocacy organizations, needs to see investigations into...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting | National News
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had tried to enter a constructing with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies had been referred to as round 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential a part of the city of 1,000 individuals. Investigators say the armed man fled after which shot on the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in secure situation.
blackchronicle.com
Florida man caught with 959 marijuana plants: deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they discovered over 950 marijuana crops and round 10 kilos of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday. The sheriff’s workplace mentioned somebody reported the marijuana rising operation close to Galbreth Road and Bergemann...
blackchronicle.com
Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
blackchronicle.com
4 people killed in Oklahoma; suspect arrested in Florida – FOX13 News Memphis
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials introduced Tuesday night that a suspect wished for his or her alleged involvement in a quadruple murder case in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. >> Read extra trending news. According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI has...
blackchronicle.com
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
blackchronicle.com
Texas DPS requesting $1.2 billion training facility months after Uvalde massacre
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety made a request for a brand new training facility, and it might value taxpayers $1.2 billion. As first reported by the Texas Tribune, DPS Director Steven McCraw, who known as the response to the Robb taking pictures a failure of legislation enforcement, made the request final month.
blackchronicle.com
Get ready for waves of ice
Good Tuesday morning all people. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander listed here are rain is lengthy gone however the chilly arctic air is right here. We will get above freezing however simply barely as we speak with the north wind at 20 miles an hour. 37 will probably really feel like the teenagers and the twenties with the wind chills get ready as a result of we’ve got winter combine coming in tomorrow. Highs as we speak possibly some forties down south, however the remainder of us just about within the, within the 30s, so very chilly, blustery day colder tonight, lows down the one digits and the teenagers issue within the north winds 20 gusting to 30 windchills will drop down beneath zero, even 5 to 10 beneath counties highlighted blue. That’s a wind chill advisory one a.m. To 10 a.m. Not now get ready. We’re gonna have slightly winter combine displaying up out of southwestern Oklahoma by about dawn. But get ready. It’s a excessive likelihood of a winter combine. It could possibly be something, it could possibly be snow however principally sleet and freezing rain central and the japanese Oklahoma. I’ve that crimson blinking icon turned on as a result of of the influence to the roads and potential energy outages. Okay now I believe simply east of Okay, cc’s the very best ice accumulations on the timber and the ability traces. But that is solely our first wave, there’s one other wave on thursday. Make certain you tune in koto 5 news. Got a pair alternatives for you okay. Talking 9 a.m. And at 11 a.m. To our lengthy newscast. I’ll be right here. I’ll have your winter storm outlook. I’ll present you the way a lot ice sleet and snow to anticipate with the storm complete and when our temperatures lastly get above freezing, you may need to attend until the weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty fortunate dogs flew midway throughout the nation to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are actually up for adoption on the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They got here from rural areas of Texas the place shelters aren’t in good situations for the canines.
blackchronicle.com
Rain showers through Thanksgiving morning; Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — This afternoon and night, just a few gentle remoted showers and sprinkles will likely be attainable. Temperatures will maintain regular within the low/mid 50s. Some of us could have higher 50s. South winds 10-15 mph. Rain probabilities will improve tonight with showers and even just a...
blackchronicle.com
Here’s your Thanksgiving holiday forecast
Despite the a lot colder-than-average temperatures we had final week throughout Oklahoma, it appears like we’ll luck out as soon as once more this yr with some reasonably comfy temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. A chilly entrance continues to be forecast to go via the area, however there isn’t as deep an extent of chilly air behind it.
Comments / 0