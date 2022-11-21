Read full article on original website
Soma Gold reports income from mine operations of C$4.1 million in third quarter
The company said that income from mining operations was C$4.1 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was...
Anglo Asian Mining to expand capacity of its flotation plant in Azerbaijan
The company said that the expansion forms part of Anglo Asian's increase in throughput capacity to process ore...
Glencore, MAC agree to amend terms to acquire CSA mine in US$1.1 billion transaction
Pursuant to the binding amendment agreement Glencore will receive consideration of US$1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended...
Anglo American secures desalinated water supply for Los Bronces copper mine in Chile
Anglo American said that in this first phase, the company will be supplied with desalinated water from a...
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
Postal Savings Bank of China to provide $39 bln of property sector financing
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate portfolio, shedding 50 jobs,...
Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in debut sustainable sukuk
DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) sold $750 million of its debut sustainable Islamic bond on Tuesday, a bank document showed. The sukuk, which mature in five years, were sold at 155 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 175 bps over after demand topped $1.6 billion, the document showed.
Credit Suisse issues 462 mln shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike
ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has issued 462 million new shares to existing investors at 3.82 Swiss francs ($4.05) per share, the bank said on Thursday, outlining details of its 4 billion franc capital hike. The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended...
Canada to invest C$1.6 bln in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming. Like many countries around the world, Canada is seeing a rise in extreme weather...
Rio2 sells non-core royalty package, welcomes ‘boost' to its balance sheet and working capital
In a statement, the company said that the agreement includes Rio2's 1.5% royalty on the Anocarire project and...
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to buy two Asia units of Home Credit for $620 mln -source
TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) plans to buy the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit Group BV for about 600 million euros ($619 million), a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal comes as Japan's...
DCG founder reassures shareholders amid concerns surrounding Genesis Trading
As previously reported by Kitco Crypto, the DCG is one of the most prominent organizations in the world...
Trilogy Metals updates progress on its Ambler Access Road
Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) said yesterday it expects regulators to publish reports on its proposed Ambler Road in 2023. The company is a 50% owner of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska. South32 is the other joint venture partner. Trilogy outlined the regulatory steps ahead. "On November...
Germany cannot quickly exit China trade, but investments must be examined - economy minister
BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - It is impossible for the German economy to quickly exit trade relations with China, but Chinese investments in critical sectors must be examined closely, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. "Nothing speaks against continuing to maintain economic relations with China ... but everything...
France's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm starts operations
Nov 23 (Reuters) - France's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm started operating on Wednesday, adding 480 megawatts of capacity to the grid at a time when Europe is scrambling to secure energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Saint-Nazaire wind farm, situated off the coast of Brittany in northwestern...
Spain approves mortgage support for more than 1 mln households
MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain's cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to mortgage relief support for more than one million vulnerable households and help for middle-class families a day after the government and banks reached an agreement in principle. The measures are subject to final negotiations with banking associations,...
India seeks to use global energy challenge as opportunity, says minister
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India, the world's third biggest oil import, hopes to convert the current global oil challenges from the Ukraine crisis into an opportunity to secure affordable energy, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, a day after the European Union failed to agree on a Russian oil price cap.
