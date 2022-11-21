Henrico Police seek robbery suspect

Henrico Police officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who robbed a Henrico convenience store on Halloween night.

The suspect, described as a thin Black male with tattoos on both of his hands (“1990” across the left fingers), entered the store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road just before 9 p.m. that day, showed a gun and demanded cash.

He then removed cash from the register then fled on foot from the business. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a light blue hoodie with horizontal stripes, black joggers, and a black mask.

If you have information about this crime or any other robbery, call Henrico Police Detective Paul at (804) 501-4894. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app; both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

