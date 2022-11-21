ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police seek robbery suspect

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvpZl_0jJ0ZaEp00

Henrico Police officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who robbed a Henrico convenience store on Halloween night.

The suspect, described as a thin Black male with tattoos on both of his hands (“1990” across the left fingers), entered the store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road just before 9 p.m. that day, showed a gun and demanded cash.

He then removed cash from the register then fled on foot from the business. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a light blue hoodie with horizontal stripes, black joggers, and a black mask.

If you have information about this crime or any other robbery, call Henrico Police Detective Paul at (804) 501-4894. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app; both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Police find missing Chesterfield man with Autism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found a missing man with Autism. Police say Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond Fan residents concerned serial porch pirate is swiping packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trio of Ring Doorbell cameras highlights the growing problem facing Richmond residents and police. Porch pirates are making off with valuable packages during the day and night. “I’m aware that people talk about, and I’ve seen on Nextdoor where some packages have disappeared,” said Janice...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Woman dies in shooting on Richmond's northside

Nov. 22, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy