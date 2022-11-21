ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Names of those involved in deadly crash released

Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
STAUNTON, VA
Hanover County: Two injured in chain-reaction crash on I-295 overnight

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 33 on I-295 in Hanover County Tuesday morning that resulted in two people with non-life-threatening injuries being sent to the hospital. According to VSP, a truck hauling a utility trailer lost its load, leaving the utility trailer in the...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
ASHLAND, VA
Page County Authorities investigate a case of animal cruelty

Page County Authorities report the investigation of a case of animal cruelty. The animal was found in the vicinity of 651 Egypt Bend Road. The animal was unable to move due to the chains and fence. After several attempts by Animal Control they were finally able to free the dog...
PAGE COUNTY, VA

