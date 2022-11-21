Read full article on original website
78-year-old man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
wsvaonline.com
Names of those involved in deadly crash released
Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Police: Woman arrested in deadly Richmond shooting; victim found on sidewalk
Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Woman charged with DUI after four-vehicle crash on I-295
A 28-year-old Aylett woman driving under the influence was responsible for a four-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 295 Sunday night, Virginia State Police said.
Elderly woman dead after hitting multiple parked cars in Richmond parking lot
Anyone with further information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Augusta Free Press
Hanover County: Two injured in chain-reaction crash on I-295 overnight
Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 33 on I-295 in Hanover County Tuesday morning that resulted in two people with non-life-threatening injuries being sent to the hospital. According to VSP, a truck hauling a utility trailer lost its load, leaving the utility trailer in the...
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities investigate a case of animal cruelty
Page County Authorities report the investigation of a case of animal cruelty. The animal was found in the vicinity of 651 Egypt Bend Road. The animal was unable to move due to the chains and fence. After several attempts by Animal Control they were finally able to free the dog...
Larceny suspect hit by SUV while running from police in Prince William
When the officers approached the man, he ran away from them towards Sudley Road. The man ran across the eastbound lanes of Sudley Road and while on his way across the westbound lanes, he was hit by a 2012 Infiniti QX65.
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Two killed in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.
Trio Busted With Pot, Semiautomatic Guns, Rifle During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
Three 20-somethings in Maryland are facing drug and weapon charges after being busted during a routine traffic stop for a blown stop sign in Charles County, officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Jalonni La Monte Agee, 20, of Indian Head, Dontre Marquise Bryant, 23, of Suitland, and Shaniya Monet Hutchins,...
Comments / 0