Diamond ring worth $40,000 is found on a Florida beach — and returned to owner just miles away

Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Snow on the beach? Florida resident captured surprising sight prior to Nicole
When Manda Pinner went for a walk on the beach just days before Hurricane Nicole reached Florida, she saw an ‘amazing’ sight that compelled her to take a video, and share it with the hopes a very famous person would take note. As Nicole churned closer to Florida...
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida
White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
'It was exciting for sure': Deputy's cool-headed reaction after he single-handedly captures a massive 75lb 10-foot-long boa constrictor in Florida
A Florida sheriff captured a huge 10-foot-long 75-pound boa constrictor in a residential neighborhood. Deputy Clay Mangrum responded to a 911 call that a large snake was seen in the Tall Pines neighborhood of St. Lucie county, Florida, on October 28. Deputies received a call from a family reporting that...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
WSVN-TV
Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found
ORLANDO -- The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area east of the Lake Nona area, investigators said in a social media post.The effort to find the boy included a missing child alert that was issued later in the day by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.The boy's mother told local reporters that her son was fascinated by water.She said she was working at home when she didn't hear any activity from her son and went downstairs and found a back door open.Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances of where the boy's body was found."It's with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "\We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."
Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?
Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
A tropical disturbance is likely to soak South Florida next week. Here’s what to expect
The tropics are active with a little more than three weeks left in the 2022 hurricane season.
South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover
MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
Here's the Top City to Retire to (and it's not in Florida)
Where to retire is a decision that comes with both emotional and financial implications. While many want to be as close to the grandkids as possible, an expensive city can drain one's savings and take away from quality of life. The U.S. Labor Department found that 1.5 million Americans who...
Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport
MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
