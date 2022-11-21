ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Related
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
SNEADS, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST

A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wvtm13.com

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
DOTHAN, AL

