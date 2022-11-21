Read full article on original website
Related
Fleeing felon allegedly led deputies on 5-mile chase, arrested: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man early Thursday morning after a five-mile pursuit through Destin and a violent arrest, according to a OCSO news release. Adrian Rico Garcia, 52, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. He is charged with resisting an officer with violence, […]
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
WEAR
New details released in Escambia County crash that injured 23-year-old pregnant woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More details are being released on a crash Monday in Escambia County that left a 23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized. Florida Highway Patrol tells WEAR News on Tuesday that the pregnant Pensacola woman was the passenger in the single-vehicle crash. The driver is a 20-year-old man from Enterprise, Alabama.
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
navarrenewspaper.com
ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST
A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
3 injured after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home: Fire Department
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people are injured after a truck crashed into a home on Hollywood Blvd early Sunday morning. The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department released photos of the crash called in around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Crews responded to the call about a crash with possible entrapment. FWBFD […]
Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims
ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
wtvy.com
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was given three life sentences Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of killing one person and robbing two others in 2019. Lagregory Grigges, 25, was on trial for the 2019 shooting death of Eric Lynn Thomas. Grigges was found guilty...
TPD makes arrest in Nov. 22 armed robberies at businesses
The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following three armed robberies that took place last night at several commercial businesses.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
WJHG-TV
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
wdhn.com
Mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single...
wvtm13.com
Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women
DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
Comments / 0