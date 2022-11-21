Read full article on original website
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Russian lawmakers have begun working on a national crypto exchange
Lawmakers and market participants had meetings in mid-November to discuss what changes would be required to the law...
BoE's Pill says further rate hikes likely needed
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that more interest rate hikes will likely be needed to return inflation to the central bank's 2% target sustainably, echoing previous central bank communication. "Given the need to contain the risk of greater inflation persistence...
Fed advisor recommends adopting stablecoins as a shortcut to a CBDC
Speaking at the Gillmore Centre Policy Forum event at Warwick Business School in London on Tuesday, Antoine Martin,...
Real estate stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to fresh three-month high
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed at a fresh three-month high on Thursday led by gains in real estate stocks after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.5% to...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
Stagflation: the worse for us, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you've probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I'm not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts. Even the DSGE model used by the New York Fed shows an 80% probability of a hard landing (defined as four-quarter GDP growth dipping below -1%) over the next ten quarters. Reasons? Inflation and the Fed's tightening cycle. The history is clear: whenever inflation has been above 5%, the Fed's hikes in interest rates have always resulted in an economic downturn. The key yield curve has recently inverted, which means that the most reliable recessionary indicator has started to flash red light.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Investors thankful spot gold prices holding above $1,750
According to some analysts, gold and silver continue to benefit from shifting expectations that the Federal Reserve will...
New FTX developments continue to roil crypto markets
Late Monday saw reports emerge that the U.S. Justice Department opened a probe into FTX months before the...
DCG founder reassures shareholders amid concerns surrounding Genesis Trading
As previously reported by Kitco Crypto, the DCG is one of the most prominent organizations in the world...
UK has work to do to restore global reputation: BoE's Ramsden
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain still has work to do to restore its international reputation after the turmoil which followed finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's Sept. 23 mini-budget, Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday. Although risk premia on British government bonds have fallen back to levels...
Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan
Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators said thatproblems with Citi’s data governance could adversely affect...
Dollar slips as investors tiptoe back into riskier currencies
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated across the board on Tuesday, ceding some of the ground gained in the previous session, as investors looked past worries about China's COVID flare-ups, boosting demand for more risky currencies. Equities, commodities and riskier currencies were largely firmer on Tuesday, a...
SocGen looks for bonds to outperform equities as Fed pivots in Q2; gold remains a risk hedge
The French bank said Thursday that it was making some significant changes to its multi-asset portfolio ahead of...
India to launch the retail phase of its digital rupee project in December
Next, the bank will initiate a pilot program to explore the use of a retail digital rupee that...
Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he's betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong's currency system.
Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes
US stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, following the release of Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”. Trading volume, however, was thin on Wednesday as...
New York bans new proof-of-work permits in a blow to bitcoin miners
"The law will prohibit Environmental Conservation Law permits from being issued for two years to proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining...
