People say one can experience God anywhere. How true. Last week my son and I played golf on a day that felt more like winter than fall. The sky was leaden, the air chilly; our scores were much higher than the temperature. But at dusk, the sun broke through on the western horizon as we made our way up the 18th fairway. We were rewarded with one of those glorious sunsets that accompanies the shrinking days of fall and early days of winter. We could hardly pay attention to golf; I stood in the middle of the fairway and exclaimed, “Thank you, Lord!”

12 HOURS AGO