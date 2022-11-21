ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres

As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Are Giving Away Too Many Points in Overtime

Another game, another disappointing overtime loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Which is odd because the Maple Leafs have shown to be quite skilled in extra time in the past. Just last season, while it wasn’t a winning record, they were an even 6-6. Currently, they’ve gone to overtime...
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman

Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Face Dilemma Naming No. 1 Netminder

As the 2022-23 season got underway, it was logical to assume that the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending strategy was set to include Matt Murray as their No. 1 and Ilya Samsonov as their No. 2, with an open competition for the net throughout. However, that’s not quite how things have transpired thus far in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22

The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
BUFFALO, NY

