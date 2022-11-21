Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
Yardbarker
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
How the Maple Leafs Reacted to Getting Pelted by Beers, Soda and Other Litter by Devils Fans in Wild Win
The Toronto Maple Leafs ended New Jersey’s 13-game win streak with a 2-1 victory over the Devils. But what they’ll likely remember most will be the projectiles launched at them by Jersey fans.
Sidney Crosby honored again by NHL
For the 29th time in his career, Sidney Crosby honored as one of the NHL players of the week as he helped lead the Pens to a trio of road wins
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Kevyn Adams likes what Tyson Jost can bring to Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres’ newest player practiced with the team for the first time on Monday, as Tyson Jost took to the ice after being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Paul Hamilton has more from general manager Kevyn Adams:
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot Aims to Get His Offensive Game Going on New Line vs. Devils
NEWARK, N.J. — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot is mired in one of the worst scoring slumps in his NHL career and he isn’t hiding from it. “I know I have to be better and I can do a better job,” he said following the team’s optional morning skate ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Are Giving Away Too Many Points in Overtime
Another game, another disappointing overtime loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Which is odd because the Maple Leafs have shown to be quite skilled in extra time in the past. Just last season, while it wasn’t a winning record, they were an even 6-6. Currently, they’ve gone to overtime...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Face Dilemma Naming No. 1 Netminder
As the 2022-23 season got underway, it was logical to assume that the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending strategy was set to include Matt Murray as their No. 1 and Ilya Samsonov as their No. 2, with an open competition for the net throughout. However, that’s not quite how things have transpired thus far in Toronto.
Don Granato open to Luukkonen earning a spot in Buffalo
Sabres head coach Don Granato joined Howard and Jeremy on Tuesday morning on the Sabres struggles, in the midst of an 8-game losing streak.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Acquiring Conor Timmons, When the Defenseman Might Play
The Maple Leafs GM says acquiring another defenseman was a priority before Morgan Rielly was injured this week and adds that the prospect can help now but is also a future play.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
The Chicago Bulls' two-game winning streak indicates a need for consistency
The Bulls just beat the Celtics and Bucks, but they still have to find consistency.
Comments / 0