Cincinnati, OH

Zac Taylor Shares Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Potential Timeline for Recovery

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Chase has missed three games with a hip injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could be back in the near future.

The 22-year-old is expected to resume practicing this week for the first time since helping Cincinnati beat Atlanta in Week 7.

"It's hard to say," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We'll start working him back to see where he's at. Everything's gone according to plan so far. Everything has been positive up to this point, as we hoped it would be."

Chase had to stay off of his hip for four weeks. He was using crutches over that span.

He missed three games, but the Bengals also had a bye, which means Chase could return as soon as this weekend.

Taylor described it as "unpredictable" and genuinely doesn't know if Chase will be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Titans, but he hasn't been ruled out, which is a good sign.

"He's been off of it for four weeks," Taylor said. "We're going to do what's best for us and for him."

Chase hasn't talked with the media since suffering his injury, but he told reporters that he would talk this week.

