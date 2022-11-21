ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price

By Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1Unq_0jJ0SYk800

It's a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark rates month after month to combat inflation. Even a half of a percentage point increase can have an outsized impact on the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates have been under 4% for the better part of the last decade, homebuyers have locked in mortgage rates that are far more affordable than what's suddenly on offer in today's high rate environment. And sellers aren't exactly coming down on price – home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did from 2020-2021.

And yet there are still metro areas where home buyers are finding homes selling for below asking price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list. Metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

In the first week of November 1,676 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $260,000.

You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Higher prices hit the holiday season as Black Friday approaches

(The Center Square) – Americans will pay higher prices for a range of goods and services for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping this year, and it looks like things may only get worse as we draw nearer to Christmas. Those driving for the holidays and of course those preparing the Thanksgiving meal will pay the price this year. Federal inflation data from the Commerce Department shows energy costs have risen 17.6% in the past year, and overall food costs increased 10.9% in the...
The Herald News

12. Natural gas distribution

Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock Union membership rate: 25.6%Union coverage rate: 25.6%Total union membership: 29,094Total union coverage: 29,094Sector: Utilities
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy