The beauty of nature and our forests must be protected from the overwhelming impact of humanity. Mother Earth is suffering. Care and love for nature can be balanced and afford us the opportunity to see what exists naturally undisturbed. I believe the trail system that exists in Routt National Forest gives us all the opportunity to use our national forests for recreation and to see nature in peaceful existence. Delay of this project is necessary until further study is done to assess the need for such a disturbance to our forest and to our wildlife.

1 DAY AGO