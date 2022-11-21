Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Existing trails provide ample opportunities to enjoy Routt National Forest
The beauty of nature and our forests must be protected from the overwhelming impact of humanity. Mother Earth is suffering. Care and love for nature can be balanced and afford us the opportunity to see what exists naturally undisturbed. I believe the trail system that exists in Routt National Forest gives us all the opportunity to use our national forests for recreation and to see nature in peaceful existence. Delay of this project is necessary until further study is done to assess the need for such a disturbance to our forest and to our wildlife.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Mad Rabbit project comes with concerns
I am writing today to express my opposition to the current Mad Rabbit trail proposal. We do not need to attract 180,000 more tourists to Steamboat, not when we are already pushing our town’s infrastructure with regards to housing, services and staffing. I have concerns that the proposal is poorly planned: using a decades-old, out-of-date forest map; the violations of the Colorado Roadless Rule and lack of Environmental Impact Statement; lack of seasonal closure and impact on local wildlife, especially elk herds and calving grounds; and there does not seem to have been a lot of exploring alternatives in planning trails with wildlife in mind.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. News. 20 hrs ago |. 21 hrs ago |. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Thank you from SSWSC to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the City of Steamboat Springs
Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The athletes in every discipline are on snow, and we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for: our amazing Steamboat families, athletes and coaches, snow and the incredible community partners who support us. As the winter season begins, we want to show our gratitude to our two key venue partners, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the city of Steamboat Springs.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: There’s a great disparity in teacher pay across Routt County
Teachers develop the minds of students. They’re the reason that children go into society as educated adults. However, despite their incredible importance, they’re not treated equally within our county. Teachers in Steamboat Springs are paid a far higher salary than those of Hayden and Soroco. While it is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hyphal Knot mushroom farm bears fruit with sales in Moffat, Routt counties
It took a decade of learning, research and personal insight for Curtis Dilldine to turn his love of mushrooms and interest in mycology — the study of fungus — into a steady business. And like its namesake — Hyphal Knot — the growing business is showing the signs...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
LiftUp of Routt County could use a boost this holiday season
During a year that‘s challenged food pantries nationwide, including LiftUp of Routt County, the high cost of food looks like it will carry into the holiday season. “Our budget for food for this year was $84,000,” LiftUp Executive Director Sue Fegelein said. “And to date, we’ve spent $190,386 on food.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
On the agenda, Steamboat Springs to review extending bus routes’ hours later into night
Amid staffing shortages, Steamboat’s public buses haven’t run past midnight all year. But on Dec. 6, the city’s transit department will offer City Council several strategies that could extend the public bus line’s service hours later into the night. During the last City Council meeting on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Best mountain in Colorado,’ Steamboat Resort opens for 2022-23 ski season
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up early Wednesday, Nov. 23, to be among the first to take in the beauty of Mount Werner and kick off the winter season. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Steamboat Resort recorded its largest opening day in nearly a decade with six lifts and 34 trails available.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
5K on the holiday? The 8-year tradition continues in Steamboat on Thanksgiving
In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, many people look forward to seeing family, eating delicious food and watching football. Others wake up as the sun rises, put on layers of athletic clothing and compete in a 5-kilometer race. Nearly 500 runners lined up at Steamboat Springs High School on Thursday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Annual Thanksgiving dinner offers opportunity that brings Routt County community together
For longtime local Scott Ford, Routt County United Way’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is about a lot more than getting a hot holiday meal. “I kind of derive my energy from being around people, and the community dinner just provides a great opportunity to see folks I’ve known and meet folks I didn’t,” Ford said. “It’s kind of funny, I think, particularly for adults, we get to know each other if we learn with each other, eat with each other or go to church with each other.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs. Don’t miss the 28th Annual Festival of Trees, ending Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Yampa Valley Bank and Steamboat Ace Hardware are generously underwriting all of the costs for this fundraising event. This family-focused, pre-holiday tradition transforms the museum into a sparkling forest of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The Festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event, and proceeds support museum preservation and educational activities.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Data on drug seizures in Routt County raise fentanyl concern
According to data provided by local law enforcement agencies, fentanyl is becoming more and more pervasive in Routt County. With almost a month and a half left in the year, Steamboat Springs police report the department has seized almost twice as much Fentanyl in 2022 as it did in 2021 — up from 38 grams of suspected Fentanyl last year to 69 grams so far this year.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One in 1,000: Couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary
Leo and Alice Snowden were surrounded by friends and family at Sunset Meadows on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as the couple celebrated a rare milestone — their 70th wedding anniversary. According to the U.S Census Bureau, only 6% of married couples make it to their 50th wedding anniversary and just...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Grammy-nominated artist putting on free concert in South Routt
A Grammy-nominated artist is coming to South Routt County for a free concert in December that hopes to spread a positive message to students to “be the change” in their community. SaulPaul — “a musician with a message” — was a keynote speaker at a conference attended by...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Gina Louise Toothaker
Steamboat has lost one of the kindest hearts that ever graced its streets and slopes. On November 12, 2022, Gina Louise Toothaker left us much too soon after a very short battle with aggressive liver cancer. Gina’s transition from this world has left a void in our hearts, a void that will slowly be filled with the memories and legacy that she gifted to us so that we might carry them forward in our journey.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden wrestling prepares to tackle the season
Completing its goal of being a top 10 team in Class 2A with a ninth-place finish last season, Hayden wrestling has set its sights even higher for the 2022-23 season. Head coach Matt Linsacum is anticipating great success this year from his team. The Tigers are returning six seniors, including a couple of state qualifiers from last year, who he says are all motivated to get the season started.
