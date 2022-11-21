Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Agriculture Online
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
agupdate.com
Grains go into Thanksgiving lower
If Brazil has a crop as big as expected, their exports could surge higher as China could be an active importer of Brazil corn after setting up protocols this year, The Hightower Report said today. Meanwhile, traders continue to wait for official word from Russia that Ukraine export deal that...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
agupdate.com
Holiday week trade staying fairly quiet
Traders continue to watch global demand and export trends. “December corn closed moderately lower on the session as a weak demand tone from China, and a continued bearish tilt to outside markets helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “With corn exports already struggling, the strong gain in the US dollar was seen as a bearish force.”
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes...
agupdate.com
Crop markets lower Tuesday
Active contracts of corn, soybeans, and all three U.S. wheat classes were lower Tuesday in quiet trading, Nov. 19, according to Patti Urich of CHS Hedging. Yesterday’s corn export inspections weren’t bad, but barge traffic through the Mississippi has favored soybeans, and total inspections were 19.5 mb last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, oil slides, Disney rises to start holiday-shortened week
U.S. stocks sank Monday as Wall Street barreled into a holiday-shortened trading week. Equity and bond markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped roughly 45 points,...
agupdate.com
Low volume trade supports crop market
“The grain and soy markets started the day lower on light volume before moving higher at midday, with each market closing with solid gains,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was not a lot of fresh news to drive markets other than China’s surge in new COVID cases, and the resulting negative demand implications.”
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower On China Covid Worries
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar built solid gains against its global peers, as markets took a defensive stance into the short Thanksgiving week amid renewed concerns over the pace of Covid infections in China. Schools were closed in the capital city of Beijing Monday, with residents urged to...
Business Insider
US stocks trade mixed as investors prepare to parse Fed minutes before heading into Thanksgiving holiday
US stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors moved into the holiday-shortened week. Weekly jobless claims rose to their highest amount since mid-August. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting - when rates were raised for a 6th time this year - are on tap. US stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors...
msn.com
Oil futures fall 10% for week as China’s COVID worries darken demand picture
Oil futures logged their second straight weekly declines, pressured as a resurgence of COVID-19 worries clouded the energy demand picture, and broader markets kept eyes on a hawkish Federal Reserve. U.S. crude prices on Friday ended at their lowest since late September, as China’s zero-COVID policy rekindled this week revived...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease in thin trading ahead of Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Tuesday amid thin trading and lingering concerns over more COVID infections in China, with investors waiting for clues on the outlook for inflation and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's minutes due on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR...
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
kitco.com
Gold price firms after FOMC minutes lean a bit dovish
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and hit daily highs in afternoon U.S. trading Wednesday. The U.S. data point of the week saw the FOMC meeting minutes tilt slightly dovish on U.S. monetary policy. December gold was last up $5.70 at $1,745.50 and December silver was up $0.381 at $21.43.
Agriculture Online
Corn up while wheat closes down 13¢ | Thursday, November 17, 2022
Corn finished the day up a penny and soybeans are down 11¢. CBOT wheat is down 13¢. KC wheat is down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12¢. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says news of China's declining economy and COVID lockdowns put downward pressure on grain prices today.
msn.com
Oil prices edge up as softer dollar outweighs China demand concerns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased, but global recession worries and concerns about China's rising COVID-19 case numbers denting demand from the world's top crude oil importer weighed on sentiment. Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.89 by 0513 GMT....
