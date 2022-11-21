ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acting mayor list established for Houston

There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
theeastcountygazette.com

The Prospect of Property Tax Relief and $27 Billion State Surplus-Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt talks about that

Just two months before a pivotal legislative session, Harris County was hit with another election integrity crisis. A second election integrity scandal hit Harris County just two months before a crucial legislative session. Senator Paul Bettencourt of Texas talks about the state’s $27 billion surplus and the potential benefits of lowering property taxes.
Salon

“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD seeks community partners to support abuse prevention programs

Fort Bend ISD is seeking community partners to provide no-cost materials and resources to support the district’s abuse prevention programs. On November 14, the FBISD Board of Trustees adopted a resolution directing the district’s School Health Advisory Council to review and recommend course materials the district can use to teach and encourage the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and sex trafficking.
defendernetwork.com

Black county officials congratulate Dr. Carla Wyatt on historic win

Dr. Carla Wyatt was recently elected Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position. “I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in this election,” said Dr. Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer-elect. “I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service draws diverse audience

The spacious sanctuary of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land was filled near to capacity Monday for the Fort Bend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, where representatives of various faiths offered prayers and reflections from each of their traditions that resonated with the evening's theme, "Together in Love and Friendship." It...
WFAA

AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
