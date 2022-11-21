Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Businesses and ODOT keeping an eye on impact of concrete shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s a concrete shortage causing project delays and plaguing large and small businesses in central Ohio. Ohio Concrete recently sent out a letter to businesses in its organization. Executive Director Greg Colvin said, “I’m sure by now you have witnessed the supply chain challenges...
cleveland.com
Ohio bill on not texting and driving sadly would offer yet another excuse to pull over Black motorists, disproportionately: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- A month or two ago, I settled a case involving the death of a young woman on the highway. This young woman, let’s call her Jane, had five children, all between the ages of 4 and 16 at the time of her death. She was their sole provider.
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
wosu.org
Analysis: Should earning 59% of Ohioans' votes be considered a loss? Frank LaRose thinks so
Imagine for a moment that there was an Ohio constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot earlier this month that would have codified Roe v. Wade and restored women's right to abortion in Ohio. And imagine, for the sake of argument, that 59% of Ohio voters cast ballots in favor of...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
WHIZ
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
Last-minute trophy walleye in Lake Erie derbies: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of Nov. 23-25
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Holton, 71, of Millford, Mich. could have a lot to be thankful for on Sunday at noon. Both the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam walleye derbies that began on Lake Erie on Oct. 15 will wrap up on Sunday at noon, and Holton’s 13.62-pound, 31.5-inch walleye caught last Tuesday off Lorain is in line to win both derbies.
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed
Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here.
Substance abuse counselor in Ohio sentenced for vehicular assault, OVI charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A substance abuse counselor who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing an accident that injured another driver was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in prison. Brian Williams, 47, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of vehicular assault and operating a motor […]
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Tough-on-crime Republicans wrongly hamstring Ohio cities from being able to legislate gun safety
We know that Ohio Republicans like to blame Democratic mayors for the violence in their cities. But they’ve created the very conditions that they claim to fight against. You see, Ohio cities are prevented by state law from passing sensible weapons-safety regulations. Republicans decided cities and counties couldn’t be trusted to pass policies the National Rifle Association would like. So, they took that power away, assuring that urban streets would be flooded with guns and subsequent crime.
WDTN
What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WTHR
IMPD officer accused of DUI in Ohio
A Metro Police Officer is on administrative duty accused of driving under the influence. It happened in Ohio, last Wednesday.
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
