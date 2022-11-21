ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Grains, livestock mixed

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Wheat for Dec. was off 7.75 cents at $7.9150 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.75 cents at $6.5675 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1 cent at $3.9975 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 7 cents at $14.2975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.5380 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .95 cent at $1.8167 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.8425 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
swineweb.com

USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook

The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
agupdate.com

Finished cattle prices, beef production show strength

Feeder cattle have been showing strength this fall. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says this is running counter to the usual trends. “Finished cattle prices have spent the past four weeks trading at their highest level since August 2015,” he says. “This is an extremely good sign given that the price of finished cattle is typically weak in the fall months.”
agupdate.com

Safflower provides solid rotation for Montana wheat farmers

When considering a workable rotational crop to the winter wheat grown in Montana, one farm near Broadview has been depending on safflower as a profitable staple. Keith and Karen Schott have been growing the broadleaf plant as a rotational crop for their winter wheat over the last 15 years. “We...
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

End of Cheap Money for U.S. Farmers Plows Trouble Into Food Production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Montana farmer Sarah Degn had big plans to invest the healthy profits she gleaned for her soybeans and wheat this year into upgrading her planter or buying a new storage bin. But those plans have gone by the wayside. Everything Degn needs to farm is more expensive...
SIDNEY, MT
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy