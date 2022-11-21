ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Christmas Village Sets That Will Light Up Your Home For The Holidays

By Anna Weaver
 3 days ago
Cozying up your home for the holidays can mean many forms of decorating. And displaying miniature Christmas village sets is one for both kids and adults to enjoy.

Christmas village sets are also a fun way to build a collection gradually. You can buy or ask people to gift you new pieces for the set every year.

Here are five well-reviewed Christmas village sets sold on Amazon that are worth a look for those starting a new collection or adding to the holiday vibe in their home.

Top Treasures 30-Piece Christmas Village Set ($199.99)

Top Treasures has a 30-piece Christmas village starter set for $199.99 that includes three buildings, 10 trees, three lamposts, and 14 figurines (13 have one or two people on them and there’s one Santa sign). The set uses LED lights and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Once you have these in hand, you can keep on adding. Top Treasures has many sets with pieces that move, like a bumper car arena, a skating rink and a sledding hill.

The starter set gets a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from more than 200 reviewers. Those who positively reviewed the set said it was cute and integrated well with other Christmas village sets, but noted the items were smaller than expected.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Griswold Holiday House ($164.99)

Department 56 has a high-quality, collectible Christmas village set centered around a holiday film classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” pieces can be pricey, though they do go on sale. Reviewers say they are high-quality.

You can buy the Griswolds’ light-strung home, to start with. It costs $164.99 and has a rating of 4.8 stars from more than 1,000 customers. Cousin Eddie’s RV, the station wagon with a ridiculously oversized tree on top, the bickering grandparents, the yuppie next-door neighbors, the coveted pool, and a number of other pieces are also available.

Department 56 has many other themed villages including a New York City “Christmas in the City” set, a Mickey Mouse-themed complex, Hogwarts village from the “Harry Potter” series, and the Dickens’ Village set based on the works of Victorian author Charles Dickens.

Porcelain Tabletop Winter Village ($91.95)

This simple white winter set from Mark Feldstein & Associates Store is selling for $91.95 right now, though that price may fluctuate as the holidays approach. The mini Christmas village set comes with nine small porcelain buildings, 13 bottle brush trees, and 18 battery-powered tea lights.

Amazon buyers have given the set 4.7 out of 5 stars in more than 500 reviews. Reviewers have posted photos of their villages on tiered trays, on tables, atop mantelpieces and displayed on shelves. One downside of the set is the amount of glitter falling from the houses, but the company also sells a smaller, non-glittery set for $54.95 along with a number of other villages.

Lights 4 Fun Christmas Village Scene ($61.99)

Lights 4 Fun sells many other lighted items, but it also has a well-reviewed, classic Christmas village set and several add-on items you can purchase separately. The five-piece building set costs $61.99 and includes a toy shop, bakery, church and two homes, all of which are made from polyresin and light up with battery-powered LEDs. It has a 4.3-star rating from over 300 customers.

“This Christmas Village set is so delightful,” wrote Amazon reviewer Carol T. “The structures are a bit smaller than I imagined but they are cute and well-designed. It’s different from other lighted Christmas houses because the bright LED lights are actually placed on the exterior and they are all working perfectly … But what I love most of all is the variety of buildings included in this set at an affordable price.”

You can add items to this main set with sets that include a house with Santa rotating above on his sleigh and a skating pond.

The Bradford Exchange Thomas Kinkade Animated Tabletop Christmas Tree ($159.99)

Out of the different Christmas village sets that The Bradford Exchange sells on Amazon, this 16-inch Thomas Kinkade Wonderland Express tree has the most reviews (more than 400) and 4.4 out of 5 stars. The $160 collectible has a moving train at the base and Santa in his sleigh pulled by reindeer circles on top. You can control the volume of the music that plays with a switch.

Amazon reviewer Robert Usher gave the set five stars and said his wife loves it.

“She was very pleased with the overall look,” he wrote. “Just loves the trains that move as well as the flying Santa as a tree topper. She was excited to see the Kinkade-like houses with lights shining through the windows. She was very happy with the variety of musical tunes that played.”

Which of these Christmas village sets fits your style?

