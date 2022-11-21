ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New vocational program teaches inmates how to tattoo

KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

An advertisement for an unusual job in Missouri's prisons popped up online recently — the Department of Corrections is looking to hire an instructor to teach inmates how to tattoo.

The position, listed with a $43,000 salary, is part of the vocational education program for inmates. Karen Pojmann, the communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, told KMOX more about the job, and why they want to teach inmates to tattoo.

“This gives offenders a chance to learn a skill that they can use after release from incarceration — they can start their own businesses, they can have successful careers,” she said. “It also improves the safety of our facilities because they can practice on fellow offenders, who are their clients. And that helps us ensure that offenders are getting tattoos in a safe manner, which helps to cut down on the spread of blood borne diseases.”

The program will launch at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph. Pojmann said for their other vocational programs — which teach things like business technology, professional gardening, construction, and cosmetology — they usually have about 15 students.

The vocational programs, she said, ensure that inmates have a higher chance at success once they’re released from prison.

The job is still open — find more information here .

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

