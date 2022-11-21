ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
FIFA World Cup opener for United States drew 11.7 million eyes

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. The game Monday, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock, part of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal.
Hard Knocks recap: No Eno Benjamin, Hamilton opens up on comeback

Episode 3 of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals went live Wednesday night and had quite the task with the past week in team news. Since the events of Episode 2, which concluded with Arizona’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, lost 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers and fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler for allegedly groping a woman.
Kyler Murray feels good about playing against Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed optimism he can return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. “I do. I do. I feel good,” he told reporters Wednesday. Murray has remained questionable on the injury reports against the Los Angeles...
WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad

Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
Coyotes trade D Conor Timmins in exchange for Maple Leafs C Curtis Douglas

The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Conor Timmins to the Toronto Maple Leafs for center Curtis Douglas, the team announced on Wednesday. Morgan added that the Coyotes wanted to originally waive Timmins in order to get the 24-year-old more time on the ice and work on certain situations in games with the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.
Suns GM James Jones says Chris Paul is ‘trending in right direction’

Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the last seven and six games, respectively. General manager James Jones jumped on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday and gave updates on their progress. He said they are both “trending in the right direction” and hopes they could return during Phoenix’s home stand.
PHOENIX, AZ
