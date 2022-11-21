Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
FIFA World Cup opener for United States drew 11.7 million eyes
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. The game Monday, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock, part of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal.
Hard Knocks recap: No Eno Benjamin, Hamilton opens up on comeback
Episode 3 of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals went live Wednesday night and had quite the task with the past week in team news. Since the events of Episode 2, which concluded with Arizona’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, lost 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers and fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler for allegedly groping a woman.
Giving thanks to a sports community that shows up in the worst of times
Ah, Thanksgiving. The football is great. The food is overrated. And no matter what they taught me in grade school, Pilgrims and Native Americans did not commemorate the holiday by communing at an outdoor table in late November, sharing food in mutual admiration. But the gratitude is real. I know...
Cardinals rookie Trey McBride garnered bulk of TE reps Monday vs. 49ers
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals offense was dealt a massive blow when head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced this past week that starting tight end Zach Ertz would miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered in Week 10. The security blanket in the middle of...
Kyler Murray feels good about playing against Chargers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed optimism he can return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. “I do. I do. I feel good,” he told reporters Wednesday. Murray has remained questionable on the injury reports against the Los Angeles...
Behind Enemy Lines: Chargers sign rookie K Cameron Dicker to roster
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost three of their last four to fall to 5-5 despite the high expectations heading into the season. They face a 4-7 Arizona Cardinals team coming off a short week and their worst loss of the year, a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
Report: Cardinals waive running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly waived running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
49ers DB Charvarius Ward calls DeAndre Hopkins ‘steroid boy’ after matchup
From the accounts of 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, there was a lot of talking during Monday Night Football between San Francisco and the Arizona Cardinals. After the 49ers’ 38-10 win, Ward had more to say, specifically about Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward called Hopkins, who finished the night...
WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad
Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
Coyotes trade D Conor Timmins in exchange for Maple Leafs C Curtis Douglas
The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Conor Timmins to the Toronto Maple Leafs for center Curtis Douglas, the team announced on Wednesday. Morgan added that the Coyotes wanted to originally waive Timmins in order to get the 24-year-old more time on the ice and work on certain situations in games with the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.
Suns GM James Jones says Chris Paul is ‘trending in right direction’
Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the last seven and six games, respectively. General manager James Jones jumped on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday and gave updates on their progress. He said they are both “trending in the right direction” and hopes they could return during Phoenix’s home stand.
