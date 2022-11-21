Read full article on original website
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota celebrates adoption and kinship care
Minnesota is marking Adoption from Foster Care Awareness Month this November with a focus on keeping families together whenever possible and, when necessary, seeking adoptive families. When children enter Minnesota’s child protection system, the goal is to reunify them safely with their birth families.
Minnesota Farm Bureau Sets Priority Issues for Upcoming Year
EAGAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Board of Directors recently set its 2023 legislative session priority issues at the conclusion of the organization’s 104th Annual Meeting. The issues are established from Farm Bureau grassroots policy set by MFBF members based on current events impacting agriculture and rural Minnesota.
Fish and Wildlife Almanac
DNR webinars cover state parks and northern pike, registration open for winter topics The DNR invites people interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss outdoor opportunities at Minnesota state parks and fishing for northern pike.
