The city of Bay City is holding its annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest. City residents and businesses in the holiday spirit are encouraged to decorate their yards, porches and other outdoor areas with festive lighting. City commissioners will choose one residential and one business winner from their ward, with the mayor choosing a grand prize winner in each category the weekend of December 16. Displays will need to be up by December 13 for eligibility. All winners will be announced at the December 19 commission meeting. Contact your ward’s commissioner to submit your address or one you recommend for consideration.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO