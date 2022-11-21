Read full article on original website
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
Decorate Your Home for the Holidays in Bay City Holiday Lighting Contest
The city of Bay City is holding its annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest. City residents and businesses in the holiday spirit are encouraged to decorate their yards, porches and other outdoor areas with festive lighting. City commissioners will choose one residential and one business winner from their ward, with the mayor choosing a grand prize winner in each category the weekend of December 16. Displays will need to be up by December 13 for eligibility. All winners will be announced at the December 19 commission meeting. Contact your ward’s commissioner to submit your address or one you recommend for consideration.
Saginaw Actor Nominated for Role in The Cathedral
Saginaw native and Hollywood actor Brian d’Arcy James has been nominated for a prestigious award for his role in an independent film. The actor portrays Richard Damrosch in the film The Cathedral. He was nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Supporting Performance in a Film, which is his first film nomination for an individual performance.
Northwood University E-Sports Team Heading to World Competition
Northwood University is taking its e-sports team to the world competition in Brazil next month. The school’s team will represent the US on December 15 and 16 in the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Championship, competing with other e-sports team from around the world. The Northwood E-Sports team competed against other teams from around the country this past weekend in a national championship, defeating schools like Rutgers, University of Central Florida and defending national champs San Jose St. University. Northwood went into the competition with an incredible 30 and zero win-loss record. The team now travels to Sao Paolo on December 11.
