The List

How To Turn Your House Into A Winter Wonderland For The Holidays

The holiday rush is no joke. You've got shopping to do, parties to attend, and hot chocolate to drink. You can't even escape the rush on social media. It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you've got a constant stream of perfectly decorated homes on your feed. Around 84% of people who celebrate Christmas decorate for the occasion (per WBIW). If you're worried about decorating for the holidays, don't stress! There are plenty of ways to design the winter wonderland home of your dreams. Thankfully, you can get in on the decorating action without having to spend hundreds of dollars.
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
Distractify

The Hallmark Channel's Holiday Flick 'A Cozy Christmas Inn' Offers a Stunning Mountainous Backdrop

That blissful time of year is approaching — the time of year when corny and predictable (and often heteronormative) holiday made-for-TV movies light up our screens like strings of glowing Christmas lights. Whether the recycled storyline is brought to us by the likes of Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel, we can't help but bask in the so-bad-it's-good joy. (Take a shot every time "the true meaning of Christmas" is uttered.)
ALASKA STATE
Narcity

11 Sparkly Ontario Holiday Trails That Take You Through A Galaxy Of Christmas Magic

You can surround yourself with twinkly holiday magic as you explore an Ontario Christmas trail. You'll feel like you've entered a galaxy of Christmas stars as you sip hot chocolate and say "hi" to Santa. From historic villages covered in lights to Christmas markets with glowing tunnels, here are eleven...
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!

With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
BHG

This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
BROOKLYN, NY
macaronikid.com

Thanksgiving Weekend Adventures

Are you home this Thanksgiving? Whether you're enjoying the peace and quite of your immediate family, or you're hosting a huge gathering, there's tons of local opportunities to get (or stay) in the Holiday Spirit! Check out a few of our favorites below. Wednesday, November 23 - Visit our friends...
Henrico Citizen

In the Garden: New ways to display poinsettias this holiday season

Nothing says the holidays like a poinsettia. This year, try some new ways to display this festive plant. Poinsettias are available in a variety of colors including white, pink, hot pink, yellow, peach, marbled and speckled. These colorful parts of the plant, often referred to as flowers, are actually modified leaves called bracts. The real flowers are small, yellow and appear at the tip of the stem surrounded by the bract.
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Shopping Guide

The holidays are here! Where will you be shopping? We've compiled a list of businesses that are having specials this holiday season!. If you know of any holiday specials that is not on this list, please email Macaroni Kid Irvine. Your community of parents would greatly appreciate it and thank you in advance for sharing it.
IRVINE, CA
Narcity

Cole Sprouse Called This Vancouver Hotel Home & One Night There Costs $15K (PHOTOS)

Cole Sprouse once called this hotel in Vancouver home and you can vacation there like Riverdale star himself — but it might put a dent in your wallet. In an interview with Vogue, Sprouse revealed that he was living in the Chairman's Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The 2,250 square-foot luxury suite is inspired by a Balinese villa and it costs a whopping $15,000, just to stay for one night.
Money

Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor

Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.

