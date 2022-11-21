Read full article on original website
How To Turn Your House Into A Winter Wonderland For The Holidays
The holiday rush is no joke. You've got shopping to do, parties to attend, and hot chocolate to drink. You can't even escape the rush on social media. It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you've got a constant stream of perfectly decorated homes on your feed. Around 84% of people who celebrate Christmas decorate for the occasion (per WBIW). If you're worried about decorating for the holidays, don't stress! There are plenty of ways to design the winter wonderland home of your dreams. Thankfully, you can get in on the decorating action without having to spend hundreds of dollars.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The Hallmark Channel's Holiday Flick 'A Cozy Christmas Inn' Offers a Stunning Mountainous Backdrop
That blissful time of year is approaching — the time of year when corny and predictable (and often heteronormative) holiday made-for-TV movies light up our screens like strings of glowing Christmas lights. Whether the recycled storyline is brought to us by the likes of Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel, we can't help but bask in the so-bad-it's-good joy. (Take a shot every time "the true meaning of Christmas" is uttered.)
Narcity
11 Sparkly Ontario Holiday Trails That Take You Through A Galaxy Of Christmas Magic
You can surround yourself with twinkly holiday magic as you explore an Ontario Christmas trail. You'll feel like you've entered a galaxy of Christmas stars as you sip hot chocolate and say "hi" to Santa. From historic villages covered in lights to Christmas markets with glowing tunnels, here are eleven...
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining
Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
macaronikid.com
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
Narcity
Toronto's Christmas Bali Bar Has 17 Festive Cocktails & It's Like A Beach Vacay For Santa
This Christmas bar in Toronto is totally lit, and you can sip festive cocktails in an all-out holiday wonderland. You can find all the Christmas "spirits" at this spot, and even the Grinch would enjoy himself here. Little Sister is bringing back its Java Jingle Holiday Bar, and this year,...
Narcity
This Ontario Christmas Trail Leads Around A Twinkly Island & Has New Holiday Train Rides
You can wander along a lively holiday trail in Ontario covered in twinkly lights and it doesn't need to cost you a dime. The River of Lights on Blockhouse Island in Brockville is a waterfront display of Christmas lights and you can enjoy the scenery on foot, from the comfort of your car or on a new holiday train.
BHG
This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
macaronikid.com
Thanksgiving Weekend Adventures
Are you home this Thanksgiving? Whether you're enjoying the peace and quite of your immediate family, or you're hosting a huge gathering, there's tons of local opportunities to get (or stay) in the Holiday Spirit! Check out a few of our favorites below. Wednesday, November 23 - Visit our friends...
In the Garden: New ways to display poinsettias this holiday season
Nothing says the holidays like a poinsettia. This year, try some new ways to display this festive plant. Poinsettias are available in a variety of colors including white, pink, hot pink, yellow, peach, marbled and speckled. These colorful parts of the plant, often referred to as flowers, are actually modified leaves called bracts. The real flowers are small, yellow and appear at the tip of the stem surrounded by the bract.
"We Quickly Packed Up Our Stuff": People Are Revealing The Strangest Things They've Seen Out In Nature, And Maybe The Metaverse Isn't So Bad After All
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
You Can Get A Grinch Car Buddy To Join You For Your Ride To Grandma’s House For The Holidays
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you have a lot of travel ahead of you to visit friends and...
macaronikid.com
2022 Holiday Shopping Guide
The holidays are here! Where will you be shopping? We've compiled a list of businesses that are having specials this holiday season!. If you know of any holiday specials that is not on this list, please email Macaroni Kid Irvine. Your community of parents would greatly appreciate it and thank you in advance for sharing it.
Narcity
Cole Sprouse Called This Vancouver Hotel Home & One Night There Costs $15K (PHOTOS)
Cole Sprouse once called this hotel in Vancouver home and you can vacation there like Riverdale star himself — but it might put a dent in your wallet. In an interview with Vogue, Sprouse revealed that he was living in the Chairman's Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The 2,250 square-foot luxury suite is inspired by a Balinese villa and it costs a whopping $15,000, just to stay for one night.
Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor
Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
