Analysis: Should earning 59% of Ohioans' votes be considered a loss? Frank LaRose thinks so
Imagine for a moment that there was an Ohio constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot earlier this month that would have codified Roe v. Wade and restored women's right to abortion in Ohio. And imagine, for the sake of argument, that 59% of Ohio voters cast ballots in favor of...
Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill
The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88
John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky’s Democratic governor from 1979 until 1983 and a prolific investor in fast food chains, died at age 88. He is known for catapulting the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain into an international brand. His passing was confirmed in a statement by his family:. “Every day...
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021
Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
