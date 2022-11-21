ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Sharp named Southland Conference Player of the Week

Two game-clinching performances led DeMarcus Sharp to the first individual honor of his Northwestern State career. Sharp was named Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after leading the Demons to a pair of road wins, including the first true road victory against an Associated Press Top 25 team in program history.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – November 22, 2022

Service: Saturday, November 26 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Stephen Lane Stroud. October 26, 1959 – November 2, 2022. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPJ not to publish on Thanksgiving

In order for our staff to spend time with friends and family on Thanksgiving, we will not publish tomorrow. We hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving as you are able with your loved ones as well. The Natchitoches Parish Journal will proudly resume publishing on Friday morning at 6:55 a.m. Make...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Krewe of Dionysos supports Women’s Resource Center

The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses an organization in the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to The Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches serves hundreds of young women each year, most of whom are experiencing unplanned pregnancies....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO RECOVERS NEARLY $20,000 DOLLARS WORTH OF FISHING EQUIPMENT STOLEN IN CANE RIVER THEFTS

A Natchez man incarcerated in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. During the course of a couple of months beginning in September of 2022, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
LEESVILLE, LA
KTBS

NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
NATCHEZ, LA
kalb.com

Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect during the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest. According to police, they received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old man from Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect, the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Local Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday

Carmen Carter, of Natchitoches, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with four generations of family members. The Courtyard of Natchitoches presented her with a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edwards and a plaque acknowledging this milestone. The Courtyard also hosted a party with cupcakes and ice cream, and all residents were invited.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on North Mall Drive that occurred on Nov. 23. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
livelocalmagazines.com

Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights

Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and holds the title of the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. It also has the longest-running Christmas Festival in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event.
