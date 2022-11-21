Read full article on original website
Sharp named Southland Conference Player of the Week
Two game-clinching performances led DeMarcus Sharp to the first individual honor of his Northwestern State career. Sharp was named Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after leading the Demons to a pair of road wins, including the first true road victory against an Associated Press Top 25 team in program history.
Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
Fleur de Lis Christmas Craft Market is coming to Natchitoches on November 26
The Fleur de Lis Christmas Craft Market will celebrate its 17th year in operation on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 am – 4:30 pm at the Natchitoches Events Center, located at 750 Second Street in Natchitoches. This event is free and open to the public. There will be gifts...
Notice of Death – November 22, 2022
Service: Saturday, November 26 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Stephen Lane Stroud. October 26, 1959 – November 2, 2022. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
NPJ not to publish on Thanksgiving
In order for our staff to spend time with friends and family on Thanksgiving, we will not publish tomorrow. We hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving as you are able with your loved ones as well. The Natchitoches Parish Journal will proudly resume publishing on Friday morning at 6:55 a.m. Make...
Krewe of Dionysos supports Women’s Resource Center
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses an organization in the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to The Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches serves hundreds of young women each year, most of whom are experiencing unplanned pregnancies....
NPSO RECOVERS NEARLY $20,000 DOLLARS WORTH OF FISHING EQUIPMENT STOLEN IN CANE RIVER THEFTS
A Natchez man incarcerated in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. During the course of a couple of months beginning in September of 2022, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives...
Deputies looking for Rapides Parish man who fled, handcuffed from abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while they continue to look for a Rapides Parish man that fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Bailey D....
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect during the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest. According to police, they received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old man from Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect, the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Local Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Carmen Carter, of Natchitoches, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with four generations of family members. The Courtyard of Natchitoches presented her with a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edwards and a plaque acknowledging this milestone. The Courtyard also hosted a party with cupcakes and ice cream, and all residents were invited.
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on North Mall Drive that occurred on Nov. 23. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder....
Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights
Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and holds the title of the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. It also has the longest-running Christmas Festival in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event.
Multiple juveniles arrested for burglaries in Natchitoches; parents charged for improper supervision
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) announced it has arrested multiple teens for different burglaries in the parish. On Nov. 23, NPD announced on Facebook that it has made multiple arrests of juveniles for burglaries that happened in Natchitoches Parish. Two 14-year-olds were arrested on Nov. 21,...
