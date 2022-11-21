ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Elle

The Apple Watch Is On Sale for Over $300 Off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it’s actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. But, trust us—it’s well worth it. Turns out, now is the perfect time to consider getting the new device, since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, good news, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too.
Engadget

Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
AOL Corp

Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99

Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
TechRadar

Our favorite Black Friday OLED TV deal is back down to a record-low price

We've spotted some incredible Black Friday TV deals in the lead-up to Black Friday proper, and one of our favorite OLED displays just received a massive price drop at Best Buy. The brilliant LG A2 OLED TV is on sale and back down to a record-low price of $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $730 discount and one of the most affordable price tags on an OLED display, making it our favorite Black Friday TV deal.
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
TechRadar

Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday

The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.

