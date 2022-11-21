Read full article on original website
See Jennifer Grey’s Hair-Raising Transformation into Gwen Shamblin
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the...
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat
Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Selma Blair Shares Favorite Part of Emotional DWTS Final Dance
Selma Blair made an emotional return to the ballroom. During Nov. 21's finale episode, the Cruel Intentions star returned for one final dance with partner Sasha Farber after she had to leave the...
Why The Bachelor's Susie Evans Calls Relationship With Ex Clayton Echard "Emotionally Taxing"
Watch: Why Clayton Echard and Ex Susie Evans Are Still Talking. While it wasn't easy, Susie Evans knows she and Clayton Echard broke up for the right reasons. Two months after the Bachelor couple split, Susie reflected on what she's learned. "As time passes, I'm starting to realize that my...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet
Purple reign. Kate Middleton is settling into her new role as the Princess of Wales with a seriously chic style. Marking King Charles III's first State Visit as the monarch, the 40-year-old...
Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Real Housewives fans, because plenty of content is headed your way. In case you've lost track of your reality TV shows, Andy Cohen gave Bravoholics a rundown of all the Real Housewives shows in store for 2023 exclusively on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Kourtney Kardashian & Landon Barker Want to Do Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Mark Ballas REACT to Their DWTS Win. Charli D'Amelio is already sounding off on Dancing With the Stars season 32. The TikTok star, who won season 31 during Nov. 21's finale alongside partner Mark Ballas, is revealing whether boyfriend Landon Barker or his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian about the possibility of joining the franchise themselves.
Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko Introduces Drag Alter Ego In Final Dance With Shangela
Watch: Who Does Jessie James Decker Think Will Win DWTS?. Step aside, Gleb Savchenko. It's time to meet Natasha. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dancing with Shangela throughout season 31, debuted his drag alter ego during Nov. 21's finale in honor of the duo's last performance.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Kate Gallivan Apologizes for “Classist” Comments About Logan Palmer
Kate Gallivan is owning up to her mistakes. After the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Nov 22, tThe real estate agent, who appeared on season eight of the dating series, has issued an apology for comments she made toward fellow contestant Logan Palmer while on the beach. "In light of the...
Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids All Together
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three. The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with his siblings Golden "Sagon," 6, and Powerful Queen, 23 months.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Titanic Role Over His "Negative" Attitude
Watch: James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude. Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't board Titanic. Director James Cameron recently shared why the actor's attitude during his auditioning process for the 1997 classic came close to costing him the role. According to Cameron, once he had cast Kate Winslet in the movie as Rose, he later had a meeting with DiCaprio, who was then 21 years old. Cameron recalled that DiCaprio charmed everyone in the office, including himself, though DiCaprio still needed to go through a chemistry reading with Kate.
JoJo Siwa Shares Elton John Called Her When She Publicly Came Out
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. JoJo Siwa revealed how a bond with Elton John has helped her throughout her life. "I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," JoJo exclusively told E! News Nov. 20 at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever."
Helen Mirren Is Here to Remind You She Dated "Amazing" Liam Neeson
Watch: Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Did you know Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson were once a couple?. In a Nov. 22 interview with AARP the Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress recalled their '80s relationship and the romantic, handmade gift she once got him. "All my boyfriends had...
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message
Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022
Watch: Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking. It's time to talk turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.
