Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
Larimer County Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation
An officer-involved shooting that happened in Berthoud early on Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started at 12:18 a.m. near Highway 57 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle.
Man charged with punching liquor store clerk before hit-and-run, pursuit with deputies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says a man punched a liquor store clerk, crashed into an occupied vehicle, and fled from deputies in a work van before being arrested on foot Friday afternoon in south Cheyenne. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44, heard three felony and seven...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Gloria Lynn Landeroz, 39 –...
Gay Bar Shooting Suspect Facing Murder, Hate Crime Charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court records show the man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges. According to online court records obtained Monday, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five murder charges and...
Cheyenne man charged with fleeing in stolen vehicle, catalytic converter theft, running over officer’s foot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with felony auto theft, aggravated eluding, and interference with a peace officer in a pair of cases on Monday. Anthony Joseph Gello, 37, is accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle as deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter on Nov. 10.
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Zip Tie/Sex Trafficking Rumors
Cheyenne Police say there is no evidence that local women are being targeted for sex trafficking by having zip ties attached to their vehicles. Rumors to that effect have been posted on social media in recent days. Townsquare Media on Friday contact Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas asking about those rumors.
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
Artists Sunday Market Happening In Laramie This Weekend
Before you blow all of your paychecks on Black Friday, let's set aside some for Sunday! The Laramie Plains Civic Center will be having an Artists Sunday Market this November 27th!. It may not be as big of a discount that Black Friday will be offering, but this is your...
