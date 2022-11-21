Richard Jefferson gives his thoughts about Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent incident in Philadelphia

Former NBA Champ Richard Jefferson shares his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo's antics after the loss to the 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a rather uncharacteristic incident on Buck's recent trip to Philadelphia. He squared off against Joel Embiid, but the Bucks lost that matchup, even though that wasn't the game's biggest story. Giannis had struggled from the free throw line, and this was one of the reasons the Bucks lost the game. The Greek Freak wanted to work on his stroke after the game, and he ended up causing a huge controversy.

The Buck's matchup against the Sixers allowed the fans to witness Giannis and Embiid for the second time this season. The two MVP candidates battled it out, and Embiid emerged on top this time. Giannis, who had a positive start in the first half, seemed to have a tough time against Embiid and the Sixers in the second. He struggled from the free throw line all game long, as he went 4-15 from the charity stripe.

After the game, Giannis went to work on his free throws like any other dedicated player. He was interrupted by Montrezl Harrell, who wanted to work on his own game, and that caused an altercation with Harrell, who wanted the Greek Freak to leave the court as soon as possible.

Even after these two players were separated, the night was far from over. When an arena worker placed a ladder below the basket and prevented Giannis from shooting, the Bucks superstar was livid. He threw the worker's ladder and continued to work on his shot. This caused a huge controversy, and Giannis addressed the incident and apologized. He said that he didn't mean any disrespect to anyone.

Richard Jefferson gives his thoughts on the entire incident.

Former NBA champ Richard Jefferson gave his thoughts on the entire incident and had some harsh words for Giannis.

He said, " Giannis shot terribly from the free throw line... But at the end of the day, Giannis is the road team... So if, Montrezl Harrell walks out and says this is my post-game routine at home, he is entitled to do that. Giannis has to respect that "

Jefferson said he applauds Giannis for wanting to shoot more free throws after the game, but he also needs to understand that this is not Milwaukee. Giannis seemed to have stopped Harrel's routine, and this caused the entire incident. The two teams have had some bad blood between them this season, and we might see if this transpires in the future, especially if they end up meeting in the playoffs.