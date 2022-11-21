Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.
Peace on Earth
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Start the holiday celebration with a weekend of winter carols sung by the Springfield Community Chorus on Dec. 3 and 4. The chorus is singing songs from around the world. “Carol of the Bells” is a Ukrainian Christmas carol written by M. Leontovich and arranged by...
Holiday Open House at VAULT is back
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Dec. 3 at Gallery at the VAULT for a festive Open House from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Want to see how to make Moravian Star Ornaments? Robin Bickel will demonstrate and teach this craft from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stephanie Taft...
Bruce Alan Van Tassell, 1950-2022
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Alan Van Tassell died on Nov. 14, 2022, with his sister at his side, after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was born in 1950 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and grew up on Lake Waccabuc in South Salem, N.Y. He was a champion wrestler at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Carolyn McEnaney. Carolyn’s father inspired Bruce to study Industrial Arts at Buffalo State University. Bruce and Carolyn reunited during their senior year in college, graduating in the spring of 1972, and marrying in July at Carolyn’s parents’ home in Windsor, Vt.
SEVCA assists with heat and utilities
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www.dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.
Who put the jam in Ed’s boots?
CHESTER, Vt. – Most readers will be aware of high school yearbooks. Yearbooks have not always been around. Here I shed light on what existed before yearbooks. This history would apply to most New England towns. Autograph albums. The earliest artifacts I have seen regarding organized classes are autograph...
“Joe Iconis” and “The Winter Cabaret” at Weston
WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company presents two special events for the holiday season starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret,” back for its fifth year at Walker Farm. Join Weston Young Company alumni on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. for two fabulous evenings filled with seasonal music and mayhem. This fun, festive show directed by special guests, cabaret maestro Tim Fort, and returning cabaret veteran Piper Goodeve, is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. This event is a benefit for the Weston Young Company program.
Pepper on Windsor County Assistant Judge
Assistant Judge Michael Ricci not winning his election bid to continue as one of our two County Assistant Judges is a real loss for the residents of Windsor County. As Windsor County Clerk I have had the pleasure of working with Assistant Judge Michael Ricci for the past 15 months since Governor Phil Scott appointed him to the position.
