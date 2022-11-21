ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
LENOIR, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates

North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
cbs17

Wes says another light snow winter in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The famous saying “third time’s a charm” may work for a lot of things in life, but for those wanting snow this winter in central North Carolina, that’s not the case. A third and rare La Nina in a row this...
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
cbs17

Benson man gets 9+ years in prison for trafficking meth, feds say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison after taking a plea deal for his role in a multi-state drug-trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors say. Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, was one of three North Carolinians sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., the...
BENSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy