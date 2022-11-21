Read full article on original website
Hundreds have died on North Carolina streets; community pushes for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say
CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
wbtw.com
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
mynews13.com
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
Dozens of North Carolinians have been injured in mass shootings this year, data shows
A shooter opened fire on Tuesday night in a Virginia Walmart, killing six people and injuring four others. This year, there have been more than 600 incidents classified as a mass shooting, which is defined as when four or more people are shot. Only a small portion - about 6%-...
publicradioeast.org
No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates
North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
cbs17
Wes says another light snow winter in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The famous saying “third time’s a charm” may work for a lot of things in life, but for those wanting snow this winter in central North Carolina, that’s not the case. A third and rare La Nina in a row this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Chief receives Dogwood Award, recognizing work to keep community safe
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Dogwood Awards Tuesday, including Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason and Brian Clark with NC Ports. The award honors those who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. “The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity...
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
WYFF4.com
Dispute over pigs leads to shooting in North Carolina and a 23-year-prison sentence, DA says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man will spend time at least two decades in prison after a dispute over pigs escalated into attempted murder, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. Authorities say Kenneth William McCall, 68, shot William Walker McCall, 39, during a dispute over free-ranging...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the final member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring. Snow lovers will enjoy Van’s predictions. His total snowfall prediction is higher than Emily Byrd’s and Charles Ewing’s. Here is his full list of predictions: Colder […]
cbs17
Benson man gets 9+ years in prison for trafficking meth, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison after taking a plea deal for his role in a multi-state drug-trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors say. Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, was one of three North Carolinians sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., the...
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
