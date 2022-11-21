Read full article on original website
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Applications Open For Brunswick Small Business Grants
Small business owners in Brunswick County with small projects that would promote their businesses can now apply for a grant specifically aimed at boosting their endeavors. Duke Energy has provided its Revitalization Grant to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce which will work with the South Brunswick Business Development Committee to distribute funds.
WilmingtonBiz
Breadsmith Owner Weighing Relocation, Closure For Mayfaire Bakery
Breadsmith in Mayfaire has indefinitely closed. Owner Katherine Amadeo listed numerous factors that led her to shutter the store at 820 Town Center Drive on Nov. 8. Issues cited by Amadeo included limited parking for the store, located at the corner of Town Center Drive and Monument Drive, as well as rising prices and supply chain issues.
WilmingtonBiz
Bakatsias Hospitality Group On Board For Wrightsville’s New Floating Restaurant
Esteemed Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias has been tapped to helm the food and beverage program for a floating restaurant coming to Wrightsville Beach in 2024. Currently in the early phases of construction, The Commodore Club at Wrightsville Yacht Club will operate atop a specially designed barge at Wrightsville Beach Marina with panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The private social club will feature three separate dining areas, including an umbrellaed terrace open for the public to dine – all of which will be designed under the direction of Bakatsias Hospitality Group.
WilmingtonBiz
McColl Honored With President's Lifetime Achievement Award
Longtime Wilmington community leader Louise McColl has been honored by President Joe Biden with The President's Lifetime Achievement Award "for her role as a volunteer representing America’s strength and national identity," according to a news release. The award was presented to McColl (pictured below, at left) at a recent...
WilmingtonBiz
Amid Record Growth, ILM Prepares For Thanksgiving Travel
The Thanksgiving holiday makes for a historically busy travel week out of Wilmington International Airport. In fact, it’s the busiest travel period of the year, according to ILM spokesperson Erin McNally. “Generally, the busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving as well as the Saturday and...
Comments / 0