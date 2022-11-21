Esteemed Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias has been tapped to helm the food and beverage program for a floating restaurant coming to Wrightsville Beach in 2024. Currently in the early phases of construction, The Commodore Club at Wrightsville Yacht Club will operate atop a specially designed barge at Wrightsville Beach Marina with panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The private social club will feature three separate dining areas, including an umbrellaed terrace open for the public to dine – all of which will be designed under the direction of Bakatsias Hospitality Group.

