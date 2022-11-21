Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Splinter Cell’ is back and ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are being refunded
It is not all good news in the land of Nintendo, as they have been refunding copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while fans have gotten angry at the Need for Speed Twitter account, and Splinter Cell is back, but probably not in the way that you want.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints
Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
CNET
ComicBook
Breeding Pokémon Looks Different in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Despite the many glitches that have forced some players to return their game, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have redefined the new generation of Pokémon games. Not only are there new methods for Shiny Hunting and battling players, but breeding is also a bit different in this new game.
dexerto.com
Where to find Growlithe & Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Growlithe and Arcanine are fiery dog Pokemon from Gen 1 who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Growlithe and how to obtain its evolved form, Arcanine. Both Growlithe and Arcanine return in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet stalking the wilds of Paldea. Both...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pokemon Designs Fall Flat in One Way
While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon designs are among the best we've seen in years, the game surprisingly doesn't do much with its newly introduced convergent evolution gimmick. Since Pokemon Sun and Moon, The Pokemon Company has played around with its rules on Pokemon design and evolutions. First were the regional forms, which were initially seen in the Alolan region and then appeared in Galar (Pokemon Sword and Shield), Hisui (Pokemon Legends: Arceus), and now to a lesser extent Paldea (Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.) The Galar region then took the concept of regional forms one step further, with several regional forms receiving all new evolutions – Mr. Ryme, Obstagoon, Cursola, and Runerigus all were new Pokemon that came from regional forms of existing Pokemon. More recently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus returned to non-regional forms getting new evolutions, something we hadn't seen since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl – Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, and Kleavor all evolved from regular forms of previous Pokemon.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Anyone who has already started their journey in the Paldea region knows that Shiny Hunting looks much different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than it has in previous generations. While there are plenty of ways to increase your chances at finding a Shiny Pokémon, there's no sound or animation to help you spot them in the wild, meaning you'll have to pay close attention to your surroundings if you want to have a successful hunt.
How to get the Pokemon Violet Sinistea Chips and Malicious Armor
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge with the Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet - or how to get Ceruledge in Scarlet
'Pokémon' Players Are Returning 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Due to Glitches
Despite the insane hype leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new generation of Pokémon has hit players with a slew of glitches and issues. Many of the leaks leading up to the game's release had some players worried about the title's launch-day performance, and though there was a day-one patch that helped the performance, it's still in poor shape for a AAA game.
An 'easy' fix for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet graphics issues: A screen so small you can't see a freakin' thing
It might not be the most ideal way to play, but it works
What does cheugy mean in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Director Clavell's cheugy question is itself cheugy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Duplication Glitch Lets You Clone Shiny Pokémon
A newly discovered glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows the player to very simply duplicate Pokémon, including the incredibly rare shiny ones. As reported by Nintendo Everything, YouTuber Austin John Plays uploaded a video detailing the glitch and how it lets players clone any wild pocket monster in the game.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
