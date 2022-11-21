Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s likely next team after the Lakers is revealed
The biggest story around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer was a potential Russell Westbrook trade. While rumors swirled all summer, the Lakers ultimately did not move Westbrook and he entered the season — controversially — in the purple and gold. To be fair, the Westbrook experience has...
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
Latest Lakers injury report sparks an uncomfortable conversation
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night riding a three-game winning streak. A win over the Suns would be massive for the Lakers, who have seemingly turned a corner this season. If they can get the job done then optimism is going to be pumped into the fanbase.
Andre Iguodala lost at least $1 million in FTX collapse
Andre Iguodala is among a slew of NBA players involved in the cryptocurrency industry, but his losses of at least $1 million in the wake of the FTX collapse should highlight the risks associated with the industry. Many professional athletes have ventured into the still-somewhat mysterious realm of cryptocurrency. The...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Justin Jefferson just set an NFL record, and LeBron James took notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke a record held by Randy Moss, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took notice. The Minnesota Vikings faced the unenviable task of replacing wide receiver Stefon Diggs after they traded him to the Buffalo Bills. They used the first-round pick they received from Buffalo and used it to select LSU’s Justin Jefferson. The rest was history, literally, after that.
