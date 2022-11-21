ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

How to watch No. 6 USC vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

USC football accomplished a big step for one of its season goals last weekend: make the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, the Trojans have a chance to continues its chances for a potential College Football Playoff berth with another huge game this Saturday against rival Notre Dame. This matchup was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman said on SportsCenter before Notre Dame vs. USC

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke on SportsCenter this week ahead of Saturday’s matchup with USC. Here is everything he had to say. “You learn a lot about yourself after some of the failures. We as a program and me as myself have probably done more growth during the tough times and the difficult times than you do after a win. It’s never as smooth as you see it on the front end and that’s what I’m learning. We all have this vision and we all have this thought of what the journey will be like before you start the season or when you are named head coach, and it’s never that easy. The ability to really just continue to adapt, enhance and improve every day is what gets you through this journey.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams

Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge

UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA

USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMPH.com

Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President

Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

