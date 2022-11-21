Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Rohit Raju Says His Next Goal Is To Return To AEW Or Work NJPW STRONG
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and AEW talent Rohit Raju spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how much he loves IMPACT Wrestling and how it will always be his home. “No, I had no idea it was for IMPACT. I did a show in Bay City. It was against Ace Austin and Jack Price, two guys that are with IMPACT. Next thing I knew it was on there and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ I thought the coolest thing was the fan response. Those IMPACT fans, I get tagged every week. ‘When are we bringing back Rohit?’ ‘When are you coming back?’ Stuff like that. You never know. You never know what’s gonna happen. I’ve been reaching out to several companies. So we’ll see what happens. There’s a couple places I’d like to hit, but I love IMPACT. It will always be home for me. You never know what will happen.”
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Asuka battle Rhea Ripley in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE RAW. Below is...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Reflects On The Shield's "Very Organic" Babyface Turn
During his recent chat with Bleacher Report, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reflected on The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn in WWE. Moxley also shared his thoughts on the trios place in wrestling history, and more. Check out the highlights below. On The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn:. “When...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Ideas Being Discussed For "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
– Last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the possibility of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin competing in another match at WrestleMania 39, noting that there have been discussions in recent weeks and that there is “smoke to the fire.” While Austin himself skirted around commenting on the rumors, there appear to be two ideas floating around about involving Austin.
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Says Cody Rhodes Is On The Rise Of Becoming A Champion
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his brother "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is kind of in his prime now and how he is on the rise to become a champion. Dustin Rhodes also discussed how he and Cody are two completely opposite people and how he is surpassing everything and doing amazing, but he wishes Cody was still in AEW.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Hopefully Save His Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed WWE legend Randy Orton just undergoing back surgery and how the surgery will hopefully save his career. Kurt Angle said:. “Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is...
rajah.com
Alexander Hammerstone Talks Wanting To Leave A Bigger Footprint In Pro Wrestling
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he doesn’t exactly know what is next for him, but he wants to leave a bigger footprint in pro wrestling and compete at WWE's WrestleMania, just like every other wrestler.
rajah.com
Rohit Raju Praises Current Impact Stars
During his recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, former Impact X-Division Champion Rohit Raju sang the praises of a few of his former colleagues in Impact Wrestling. Check out the comments from Raju below. On Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace:. “Man, powerhouse. Absolute powerhouse. Also, I’m a...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Brock Lesnar Saying He Didn’t Want To Work With Kevin Owens
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how top WWE Star Brock Lesnar never said he did not want to work with Jinder Mahal as he just thought he would have a better match with AJ Styles as well as how he did say he didn't want to work with Kevin Owens.
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Likes Everything About AEW World Champion MJF
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he likes everything about MJF as well as how MJF said things are being corrected right now in AEW and that is exactly what they need as opposed to the drama that’s going on behind-the-scenes.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Reflects On The Formation Of The Shield
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins explained how doing drills with Roman Reigns in FCW led to the creation of The Shield. Check out the comments from "The Visionary" below:. “Mox and I were already on the same wavelength. We knew what...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Reflects On Past Showdown Between FTR & The Young Bucks
Dax Harwood is ready for the rubber match. The FTR member took to social media recently and commented on the past FTR vs. The Young Bucks showdown and some of his memories from the match. "Top 5 match of my career," he wrote via Twitter. "Two of the greatest tag...
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With The Company
During his recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter explained the reason why he believes former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is still involved with the promotion. Check out the comments from the former WWE Champion below:. “I feel that he’s [Vince...
rajah.com
Roman Reigns Says One Of The Responsibilities In Being A Top Guy Is To Make People Better
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke with The Ringer on topics such as how one of the responsibilities in being a top guy is to brining people up and make them better. Roman Reigns said:. “That’s one of the top responsibilities of being the top guy is we never...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Why He Only Called The First Six Matches At AEW's Full Gear
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as why he only called the first six matches at AEW's Full Gear this past Saturday night and how he would have liked to call the main event as well, but the show was booked well and he really enjoyed it.
rajah.com
AEW Star Added To The Great Muta’s Final Match
Darby Allin has been added to the ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye'. Earlier today, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that The Great Muta will team with Sting & Darby Allin on January 22nd, at the Yokohama Arena in Japan:
rajah.com
Mick Foley Says There Was An Edict Of Wives Not Being Allowed Backstage In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as bringing his kids on the road for the second time and crying for ninety minutes. Mick Foley said:. “She didn’t feel completely comfortable, and that actually stems back to...
rajah.com
Kenny Omega On AEW All Out Scuffle: "I’d Encourage People To Let It Go"
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, All Elite Wrestling EVP and former World Champion Kenny Omega suggested that fans should let the AEW All Out incident go, and reiterated that no one involved can speak on the matter. Check out the comments from “The Cleaner” below:. “There...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top Dolla Calls Out "Haters," Throwback Survivor Series Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's offcial YouTube channel!. Earlier today, WWE posted the entire Divas Title Lumberjill Match between WWE Hall Of Famer and former WWE Diva Eve Torres, which went down at Survior Series 2011:. Superstars surround the ring for a rare Lumberjill Match...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks His Match At Last Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort to Sting and Darby Allin at last Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV as well as how the match was surreal.
