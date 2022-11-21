Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
Steve Young Has Blunt Message For Kyler Murray
Steve Young shared his thoughts on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray after last night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Murray was unable to play on Monday night due to a nagging hamstring injury — marking his second missed game in a row. Young believes the young quarterback needs...
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title
Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job
After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
