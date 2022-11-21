ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report

After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
JACKSON, MS
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
ALABAMA STATE
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
TAMPA, FL
Steve Young Has Blunt Message For Kyler Murray

Steve Young shared his thoughts on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray after last night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Murray was unable to play on Monday night due to a nagging hamstring injury — marking his second missed game in a row. Young believes the young quarterback needs...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
DALLAS, TX
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
GEORGIA STATE
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
