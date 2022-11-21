ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
TODAY.com

Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby

A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
