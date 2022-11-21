Read full article on original website
Get The Look On A Budget: Jennifer Lopez's Breezy White Dress
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (aka "Bennifer") were the It Couple of the early aughts. Though they parted ways in 2004, according to Insider, 2021 saw them rekindle the spark, and the couple officially tied the knot in July 2022. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People, going on to add, "To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be."
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Kim Kardashian lambasted for hanging out with Tristan Thompson for ‘Friendsgiving’
Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who...
Jana Kramer Talks Lifetime's Steppin' Into The Holiday - Exclusive Interview
Jana Kramer is known for everything from "One Tree Hill" to her successful music career to her burgeoning wine business. She has also quickly become a holiday movie regular, thanks to her frequent collaborations with Lifetime. This year, Kramer is back on our screens in Lifetime's "Steppin' Into the Holiday" alongside eternal heartthrob Mario Lopez, and the chemistry between the two is off the charts.
Adam Devine Almost Passed On Accepting His Pitch Perfect Role - Exclusive
It's hard to think about the "Pitch Perfect" franchise without Adam Devine's Bumper Allen coming to mind. The vivacious character made his debut alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more singing stars in the first movie just over a decade ago. He made life hard for the Barden Bellas as the egotistical and at times delightfully unhinged head of the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers. And he's back at it again 10 years later.
The Hallmark Movie That Brought Victor Webster And Shantel VanSanten Together
Working with someone on a project or even at work can sometimes lead to romantic sparks. Consensual workplace romances can blossom into beautiful love stories. Working with someone in a romantic setting can make the chance of love even greater, which is why there are many celebrities who find love with their costars.
