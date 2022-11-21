41-year-old Domenic Laurence Micheli was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for the June 4, 2018, murder of Belle Meade gym owner Joel Paavola. Paavola, who was 41 at the time of his death, was killed when Micheli, a disgruntled former employee of The Balance Training in the Belle Meade Galleria shopping center, attacked Paavola around 7 a.m.

