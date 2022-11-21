ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
The Associated Press

Big 1st half leads No. 6 Gonzaga past Portland State, 102-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six players in double figures with a season-high 23 points and No. 6 Gonzaga used a big first half to beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Bulldogs (4-1) led by 27 in the first half, held a 55-31 advantage at halftime and withstood a sloppy second half. Gonzaga coach Mark Few said he had his players take note of games earlier in the day when Portland put a scare into No. 1 North Carolina and No. 8 Duke was nearly upset by Oregon State. “There’s good teams out here if you’re not quite ready to go or at your best, you can get knocked off. I think that actually helped us firm up our approach,” Few said.
