CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says that the Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia seemed to target people and shot some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a Walmart break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and began shooting with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people. She said he looked at people's faces and picked out who he was going to shoot.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO