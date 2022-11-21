Read full article on original website
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says that the Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia seemed to target people and shot some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a Walmart break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and began shooting with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people. She said he looked at people's faces and picked out who he was going to shoot.
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of 1,000 people. Investigators say the armed man fled and then shot at the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.
Freshman Lipsey clutch as Iowa States tops Villanova in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, when he also had a key steal, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats scored the last seven points of regulation. Gabe Kalscheur, who led Iowa State with 25 points, had five points in overtime. Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats with 25 points.
