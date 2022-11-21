Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer
Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
IGN
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
IGN
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Artazon Gym (Grass)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Grass-type Gym Test in Artazon and Defeat the Gym leader Brassius. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
The Callisto Protocol: Several Death Animations Are Locked Behind Season Pass
Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass, revealing that several player death animations are locked behind the additional purchase. As reported by VGC, the game's Steam page was updated to include the Season Pass's contents, revealing that 13 kill animations (that have been a...
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character Face-Off
God of War Ragnarok has finally arrived and has brought Kratos, one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters, back into the spotlight. Kratos has undergone quite a journey from where he began in 2005, but is he the greatest character ever to grace the world of PlayStation? To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide who the best PlayStation character of all time is.
IGN
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Research and Collection Challenge
The Pokemon GO Astral Eclipse Event runs from November 23, 2022, at 10 AM (Local Time) to November 28, 2022, at 8 PM (Local Time). This event will debut Solgaleo and Lunala and offer new chapters of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research Story. The final five chapters of the...
IGN
East Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is just outside the east exit of Artazon. It's sandwiched between the East Province (Area Two) and the East Paldean Sea. The trainers here have pokemons from levels 17 - 23, so if you're not ready for that kind of challenge yet, you might want to grind a little more.
IGN
Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer
The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
IGN
Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports
Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Legendary Chests: Vanaheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Legendary Chest location in Vanaheim. *SPOILER WARNING* This region unlocks roughly halfway through GoW Ragnarok's story, meaning that this video contains some unavoidable mid-game spoilers. If you haven't completed the main quest called The Reckoning, we reccomend holding off watching this video until you have.
IGN
Splinter Cell Remake: We FINALLY Get an Update – Unlocked 571
As Ubisoft Toronto developers discuss their design philosophy behind the Splinter Cell Remake and show off a bit of concept art, we react to their plans for Sam Fisher's long-awaited return. Plus: Dead Island 2 gets delayed again, Sonic the Hedgehog's co-creator gets arrested, Phil Spencer's "Call of Duty on PlayStation" press tour continues, and more!
IGN
Top 10 Film Families of All Time | A CineFix Movie List
The holiday season for many means gathering around bigger-than-normal tables with the people who love us most AND know how to push all of our worst buttons. By that, of course, I mean our family. Whether that means a tight-knit nuclear family, several generations all under the same roof, or the families we choose for ourselves, cinema has long been there to explore the many different combinations and permutations of loved ones. From two-person dynamics through the complicated alchemy of extended families, here are our picks for the top 10 film families of all time.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sell Over 10 Million Units in Their First Three Days and Set a Nintendo Record
Not only has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold an impressive 10 million combined units within the first three days of launch, they also account for "the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform" within that time frame. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched globally on November 18,...
IGN
CS:GO Update Replaces Dust 2 with Anubis in the Active Duty Map Pool for 2023 Paris Major, and More
CS:GO has just introduced one of the big changes to their map pool in the longest time. The 'active duty' map pool will see the removal of Dust 2 and the addition of Anubis through the latest update. This change is being made to determine which maps will be played at the 2023 Paris Major.
IGN
Get a Framed PSP 1000 Model for $119 for Black Friday
With the holidays quickly approaching, Black Friday is a good time of the year to start buying gifts for your loved ones (and save some cash in the process). If you are looking for a creative and artsy gift idea for the tech lover in your life, Grid Studio's hosting a Black Friday deal on their website with up to 48% off.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Is More Than Just a Visual Upgrade - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has finally shared gameplay footage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions, also revealing every upgrade coming to the next-gen version of the 2015 RPG. Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass will have several player death animations locked behind a paywall. Studio Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal, announced that it will be removing several games from the App Store and Google Play Store, including Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, Arena Battle Champions, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes.
IGN
The Devil Conspiracy - Official Trailer
A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology allowing them to clone history’s most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists that steals the shroud of Christ putting them in possession of Jesus’ DNA. The clone will serve as the ultimate offering to the devil. Archangel Michael comes to earth and will stop at nothing to end the devil’s conspiracy.
Comments / 0