FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Related
amigos.org
Director of Research & Instruction Services -- Texas A&M University -- Commerce, TX
The Director of Research and Instruction Services (Associate Librarian – Faculty), provides strategic direction and administrative supervision of all library research and instruction service operations to enhance student learning and academic success. This is a non-tenure track librarian faculty position. DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:. Contributes to strategic planning, assessment strategies,...
amigos.org
Coordinator I, Special Programs -- University of Texas -- Arlington, TX
Institution Name: University of Texas at Arlington Libraries. Libraries Website Link: https://libraries.uta.edu/. Apply Now: https://uta.peopleadmin.com/postings/20682. Salary: Salary is commensurate based on qualifications and relevant experience up to $39,000. Benefits: UTA Offers comprehensive insurance and retirement programs https://resources.uta.edu/hr/services/benefits/index.php. Job Summary:. The Coordinator I for Creative Spaces & Services – Hiring and...
keranews.org
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
amigos.org
Dean of the Library -- Texas Christian University -- Ft. Worth, TX
Texas Christian University (TCU) is a Top 100 National University as classified by U.S. News and World Report. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the country, TCU has an endowment of over $2.4 Billion and is home to an accomplished student body of nearly 12,000 students from around the nation and the globe. As a liberal arts University, TCU encompasses nine colleges and schools which includes a medical school. The more than 10,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students work closely with a full-time faculty of 699 committed teacher-scholars. The new President joins the University during a period of strong undergraduate growth and at the initiation of an enhanced strategic plan – optimally positioned for creativity, innovation, and aspirational thinking.
cravedfw
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Crave knows many of our readers, especially those in the service industry, are without healthcare. We present an alternative that may be timely for some, and we hope this helps. Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical...
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students
North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
What you need to know on how the weather might affect Thanksgiving/Thursday travel in North Texas
A lot of people are going to be traveling on Thursday for Thanksgiving festivities around the region, but the weather might not be in your favor for the smoothest of rides, so, be sure to use caution and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be going.
kut.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
tpr.org
Thanksgiving Day travel in Texas to include slick roads, gusty winds in some areas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Thanksgiving Day promises to be rainy across much of the state. Rain-slickened roads can be expected around Houston, Dallas,...
cbs19.tv
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
fox4beaumont.com
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
Nov. 18, 2022 — "Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against Keller, Frisco ISDs for New Policies
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints against two North Texas school districts because of new policies approved last week that are aimed at transgender students. The ACLU, along with multiple other advocacy organizations, wants to see investigations into Keller ISD for its new policy that bans...
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
dmagazine.com
DFW’s Safest Hospital System
Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
