Frisco, TX

Director of Research & Instruction Services -- Texas A&M University -- Commerce, TX

The Director of Research and Instruction Services (Associate Librarian – Faculty), provides strategic direction and administrative supervision of all library research and instruction service operations to enhance student learning and academic success. This is a non-tenure track librarian faculty position. DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:. Contributes to strategic planning, assessment strategies,...
COMMERCE, TX
Coordinator I, Special Programs -- University of Texas -- Arlington, TX

Institution Name: University of Texas at Arlington Libraries. Libraries Website Link: https://libraries.uta.edu/. Apply Now: https://uta.peopleadmin.com/postings/20682. Salary: Salary is commensurate based on qualifications and relevant experience up to $39,000. Benefits: UTA Offers comprehensive insurance and retirement programs https://resources.uta.edu/hr/services/benefits/index.php. Job Summary:. The Coordinator I for Creative Spaces & Services – Hiring and...
ARLINGTON, TX
Dean of the Library -- Texas Christian University -- Ft. Worth, TX

Texas Christian University (TCU) is a Top 100 National University as classified by U.S. News and World Report. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the country, TCU has an endowment of over $2.4 Billion and is home to an accomplished student body of nearly 12,000 students from around the nation and the globe. As a liberal arts University, TCU encompasses nine colleges and schools which includes a medical school. The more than 10,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students work closely with a full-time faculty of 699 committed teacher-scholars. The new President joins the University during a period of strong undergraduate growth and at the initiation of an enhanced strategic plan – optimally positioned for creativity, innovation, and aspirational thinking.
FORT WORTH, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Crave knows many of our readers, especially those in the service industry, are without healthcare. We present an alternative that may be timely for some, and we hope this helps. Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical...
DALLAS, TX
HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students

North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
DALLAS, TX
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against Keller, Frisco ISDs for New Policies

The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints against two North Texas school districts because of new policies approved last week that are aimed at transgender students. The ACLU, along with multiple other advocacy organizations, wants to see investigations into Keller ISD for its new policy that bans...
FRISCO, TX
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
DFW’s Safest Hospital System

Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
DALLAS, TX
DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
DALLAS, TX

