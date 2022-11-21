Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police: Security guard fatally shoots armed individual at Mango Cannabis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A security guard fatally shot an armed individual at a dispensary on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma City police. According to police, the incident happened around 11 a.m. at Mango Cannabis at 6201 Northwest Expressway. Police said the person went into the dispensary with a...
Man accused in fatal crash that killed Oklahoma City police officer dies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man accused in a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Oklahoma City police officer has died. FOX 25 confirmed that Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. passed away. It's unclear how he died. The fatal crash happened in the early morning hours of September 29 on...
Edmond police officer injured in September pursuit finally returns home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Sergeant injured in a pursuit back in September has officially been sent home from rehab. Sgt. Joseph Wells, who came out of the ICU in October, was sent to a rehab center on Nov. 15, and one week later, he has been cleared to go home.
Man arrested in connection to quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The OSBI has confirmed a suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested by the Miami Beach, Fl. Police Department on Tuesday on a warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving.
OSBI: The victims of a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County were 'executed'
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH_ — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that the four victims of a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County were "executed." According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a male suspect went into a building at a marijuana grow operation on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Suspects wanted in connection to Illinois homicide investigation arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two suspects wanted in connection to a Rock Island, Illinois homicide investigation were arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday. Detectives from the Rock Island Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Davyon Woods-Jackson and Carion Thomas in the 1300 block of SE 38th Street.
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Officials say the crash happened near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a woman and fled the scene. The...
OCSO offers safety tips, asks shoppers to be safe during busy shopping season
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — While you are out holiday shopping, deputies say thieves are looking for victims. Fox 25 has your back with the action you can take to keep yourself safe this weekend. "Be aware of your surroundings," Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said. "Don’t just get...
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
Norman Public Schools provides update on ransomware attack
NORMAN (KOKH) - Norman administrators have released a statement on the malicious ransomware attack that occurred on November 4th. An investigation has determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain NPS systems, and that information contained on those systems may have been viewed or taken. Officials say names, addresses,...
Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Municipal Court extended the penalty reduction program through June 2023. People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets, for class “a” offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020, can save money and get a fresh start, by calling the Oklahoma City Municipal Court at (405) 297-3898.
Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
Norman Animal Welfare's longest resident finds forever home after 261 days in shelter
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Animal Welfare said goodbye to its longest resident on Monday after she found her forever home. The shelter had Cora in their care for 261 days while trying to find the perfect home for her. And on Monday, Norman Animal Welfare found Cora's hero.
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren hosts Thanksgiving dinner for foster families at Paycom Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thunder player Chet Holmgren hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for eight foster families from Citizens Caring for Children at the Paycom Center on Tuesday. Citizens Caring for Children is an organization providing hope, changing lives and creating healthy futures for Oklahoma's children in the foster care system. The organization provides basic necessities to the families, including their resource center, where families can go and shop four times a year for basic needs.
Wellness Wednesday: Illnesses to be aware of this Thanksgiving holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thanksgiving gatherings are coming and viruses keep on spreading. Fox 25's Dan Snyder is joined by OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler as they discuss the illnesses to be on the lookout for and how to make sure you have a safe and healthy holiday. Watch...
OKCPS offering informational sessions for families of 2023 Pre-K, Kindergarten students
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) is offering informational sessions to caregivers of children who will be entering Pre-K or Kindergarten in Fall 2023. The informational sessions will be held at select elementary schools in the coming months. At these meetings, Early Childhood Educators will be...
