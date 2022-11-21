ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

okcfox.com

DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Officials say the crash happened near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a woman and fled the scene. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman Public Schools provides update on ransomware attack

NORMAN (KOKH) - Norman administrators have released a statement on the malicious ransomware attack that occurred on November 4th. An investigation has determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain NPS systems, and that information contained on those systems may have been viewed or taken. Officials say names, addresses,...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Municipal Court extended the penalty reduction program through June 2023. People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets, for class “a” offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020, can save money and get a fresh start, by calling the Oklahoma City Municipal Court at (405) 297-3898.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren hosts Thanksgiving dinner for foster families at Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thunder player Chet Holmgren hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for eight foster families from Citizens Caring for Children at the Paycom Center on Tuesday. Citizens Caring for Children is an organization providing hope, changing lives and creating healthy futures for Oklahoma's children in the foster care system. The organization provides basic necessities to the families, including their resource center, where families can go and shop four times a year for basic needs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

