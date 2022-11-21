ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What does self-compassion look like in your life?

I’ve spent years deeply uncomfortable in my skin. Last night, a wave of anxiety hit me as it often does when the world gets quiet. In tune with my body for a brief moment, my heart ached. Why?. I envisioned that moment when we ponder what we would regret...
KevinMD on the Co-Learning Clinician podcast

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this special episode, I’m on the other side of the microphone. I’m interviewed by CMEfy’s Brian Cohen on the Co-Learning Clinician podcast, and we discuss the concept of physician co-learning, opinion pieces vs. gold standards in medicine, what I learned from interviewing physicians, physicians being more than their degrees, and how CMEfy has impacted my learning.
Protecting children from bad medical care

Unfortunately, at least from where I sit, suboptimal medical care seems to abound. And every encounter of my family members with the health care behemoth is an opportunity for them to become a recipient of it. When it comes to shielding them, I have had some failures in the past...

