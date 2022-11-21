ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nets’ Ben Simmons gear up for Philadelphia return with best game yet but Joel Embiid set to miss anticipated face-off

By Alder Almo
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 3 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor

It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job

At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
JACKSON, CA
The Associated Press

Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry was ruled on the field to have secured a tough catch at the goal line for what would have been a third-quarter touchdown to give the New England Patriots the lead late in the third quarter at Minnesota. After a lengthy replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal — and didn’t score again in the 33-26 loss to the Vikings. “They called what they called,” Henry said. “I believe I caught it, but they made a call. Just got to live with it.” The officials, with referee Alex Kemp leading the group, conferred with the NFL during the review. The determination was that the ball touched the ground and Henry lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Money player: Why Eagles' Ndamukong Suh finds tackling this as rewarding as Aaron Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA − The Thanksgiving holiday is a hectic time for anybody as travel plans are set in advance, as well as which family member is hosting dinner. It was no different for newest Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph, who's 34, and Ndamukong Suh, 35. Up until a week ago, Joseph was home in Gainesville, Florida, and he had planned to fly in his mother from Houston to be with him, his wife and two daughters. Then the Eagles signed him last Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
