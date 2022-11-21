Nets’ Ben Simmons gear up for Philadelphia return with best game yet but Joel Embiid set to miss anticipated face-off

Read full article on original website
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
Shaquille O'Neal has always ensured that Kobe Bryant's name is brought up in the NBA GOAT conversation.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Kobe Bryant’s family requested Shaquille O’Neal’s docuseries ‘reduce the amount of Kobe’ in the upcoming film
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal will soon be the primary subject of a career-spanning documentary series aptly named “Shaq.” While fans would assume that late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would play a rather large role in the series, it looks like that may not be the case.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Yardbarker
Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor
It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double-Digit Points
Michael Jordan had only Scottie Pippen averaging points in double-digits during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
NBC Sports
Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job
At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
Twelve Years After LeBron James Returned To Cleveland, Ben Simmons Is Back In Philadelphia For The First Time
LeBron going back to Cleveland for the first time with the Miami Heat in 2010 was much more serious
Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry was ruled on the field to have secured a tough catch at the goal line for what would have been a third-quarter touchdown to give the New England Patriots the lead late in the third quarter at Minnesota. After a lengthy replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal — and didn’t score again in the 33-26 loss to the Vikings. “They called what they called,” Henry said. “I believe I caught it, but they made a call. Just got to live with it.” The officials, with referee Alex Kemp leading the group, conferred with the NFL during the review. The determination was that the ball touched the ground and Henry lost control.
Money player: Why Eagles' Ndamukong Suh finds tackling this as rewarding as Aaron Rodgers
PHILADELPHIA − The Thanksgiving holiday is a hectic time for anybody as travel plans are set in advance, as well as which family member is hosting dinner. It was no different for newest Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph, who's 34, and Ndamukong Suh, 35. Up until a week ago, Joseph was home in Gainesville, Florida, and he had planned to fly in his mother from Houston to be with him, his wife and two daughters. Then the Eagles signed him last Wednesday.
