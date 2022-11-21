Nets’ Ben Simmons gear up for Philadelphia return with best game yet but Joel Embiid set to miss anticipated face-off

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry was ruled on the field to have secured a tough catch at the goal line for what would have been a third-quarter touchdown to give the New England Patriots the lead late in the third quarter at Minnesota. After a lengthy replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal — and didn’t score again in the 33-26 loss to the Vikings. “They called what they called,” Henry said. “I believe I caught it, but they made a call. Just got to live with it.” The officials, with referee Alex Kemp leading the group, conferred with the NFL during the review. The determination was that the ball touched the ground and Henry lost control.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO