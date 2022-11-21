Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
The Reasons Why Litecoin (LTC) Surged by Over 30% Hitting 6-Month High
Litecoin decoupled and is currently showing signs of more gains ahead of its third halving event. The crypto market surged to a collective market cap of over $830 billion, a rare sight amidst a gloom-ridden sentiment induced by FTX’s collapse and the subsequent turn of events. Nevertheless, Litecoin’s comeback fared better than most top altcoins.
Iris Energy Slashes Bitcoin Mining Capacity Due to a Requested Loan
Iris Energy is the latest cryptocurrency miner affected by the ongoing bear market. Iris Energy – an Australian crypto mining company whose main purview is the operation of BTC mining sites in Canada running on renewable energy exclusively – has recently ceased mining in two subsidiaries. Nevertheless, the...
Beyond Bitcoin – El Salvador Wants to Create a Legal Framework for All Crypto Assets
El Salvador released a bill that could enforce regulations in the local cryptocurrency industry. The government of El Salvador presented a bill that could set comprehensive rules on the local crypto sector and regulate the operations of all digital asset providers in the country. The ruling body is also one step closer to issuing blockchain bonds that could aid the development of certain BTC endeavors in the Central American nation.
DCG Subsidiary to Acquire Bitcoin Mining Facilities and Other Assets From Compute North
Compute North had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Digital Currency Group’s subsidiary and crypto mining firm Foundry Digital plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the United States from the embattled Bitcoin miner Compute North. In the latest press release, Foundry also said it would...
FTX Group’s Total Cash Balance Tallies at $1.24B: Bankruptcy Filing Shows
The filing showed a significantly higher cash balance than previously tallied. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its affiliates had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of November 20, as per its bankruptcy filing. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire collapsed into chaotic bankruptcy earlier this month, leaving over a million...
Institutional Investors Are Still Buying Crypto According to a Coinbase Survey
Markets may have hit a cycle low this week, but institutional investors have still been accumulating throughout crypto winter according to a Coinbase survey. In its Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey published on Nov. 22, Coinbase reported that many professional investors have increased their allocations during the crypto winter.
Here’s How Much Has Been Recovered Since FTX’s Bankruptcy Filing
The recovered assets, which consist of BTC, ETH, and other popular tokens, have been transferred to cold storage for safekeeping. As events continue to unfold in the wake of FTX’s collapse, some of the funds missing from the exchange’s accounts have been found and secured. Shortly after its...
Binance SAFU Insurance Fund is 44% Backed by its Own Token
Binance’s emergency fund is 44% backed by BNB, which is directly affiliated with the exchange. Binance’s emergency insurance fund is largely comprised of a cryptocurrency tied to the company itself, according to on-chain data. The two addresses associated with the fund show that its BNB tokens account for...
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
Crypto Survived MtGox and it Will Survive FTX: Chainalysis
There is little doubt that the collapse of FTX has been the largest black swan event in recent years, but was it as big as the Mt.Gox hack?. On Nov. 24, analytics firm Chainalysis made the Mt.Gox comparison as it was not the first time the crypto world has been shaken due to an exchange demise.
Russia Inches Closer to Launching a National Crypto Exchange (Report)
A “national crypto exchange in Russia” could see the light of day if the Finance Ministry and the central bank give their “yes.”. The lower chamber of Russia’s parliament – State Duma – has reportedly started working on a draft bill that could aid the creation of a “national crypto exchange.”
After FTX Blowup, Crypto Wallet SafePal Achieves Record Signups
Numbers show crypto investors quickly turning to self-custody in the wake of FTX’s fallout. The collapse of crypto exchange FTX appears to have sparked surging sales for self-custodial crypto wallets which give users direct ownership of their coins. SafePal, a Binance-backed crypto wallet brand, has experienced a 10x surge...
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Lost $1.7 Billion in 2022
Core Scientific recorded its second consecutive quarterly loss in Q3, which brings the firm’s total loss this year to nearly $1.7 billion. Public-traded Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has lost about $1.7 billion since the start of the year, according to its quarterly report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
Binance’s CZ Reportedly in Talks with Abu Dhabi Investors on Industry Recovery Fund
CZ met with Abu Dhabi investors to raise funds for the cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), reportedly met with investors from Abu Dhabi to discuss the recently announced cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. The CEO of the world’s leading exchange met with Abu Dhabi investors to...
HT Shots Up 7% as Huobi Announced Expansion Plans
HT spiked to $4.70 following Huobi’s plans for global expansion. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global plans to expand its global presence by investing in Europe, Southeast Asia, and other regions. The native token of the platform – HT – reacted positively to the news surging by nearly 7% over...
Altcoin Madness: BNB Soars to $300, Litecoin Skyrockets 27% Daily (Market Watch)
Litecoin and Binance Coin have popped up as the biggest gainers today with double-digit price increases. After several days of charting new lows, bitcoin finally bounced off and added over 5% of value on a daily scale. However, most altcoins have outperformed the largest crypto. Massive daily increases are evident...
Elon Musk Believes SBF Is Better at Bribing Media Outlets Than Running FTX
SBF is much better at bribing media companies than running a crypto exchange, Elon Musk said. Twitter’s new CEO – Elon Musk – thinks Sam Bankman-Fried is much better at “bribing media” than managing a cryptocurrency platform. The South African entrepreneur also dismissed the rumors...
Apple Stock: What To Expect of the iPhone on Black Friday
Apple is likely to have a rough Black Friday weekend due to supply constraints. Here is what AAPL stock investors should know.
