Ole Miss couldn't find the finish against Mississippi State
In the 119th Egg Bowl meetup between two in-state rival teams, the Ole Miss Rebels fought through a rainy Thanksgiving night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to fall in a close-knit battle to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 22-24. The Rebel defense gave Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4) multiple momentum sparks, forcing three fumbles into turnovers against the Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4) offense.Troy Brown (14), Otis Reese (11), and Tysheem Johnson (10) all walked away with double-digit tackles for the night – Brown and Reese earning season-high numbers. The three defenders contributed to Ole Miss' 85 tackles of the night – the most tackles the Rebels have recorded this season in a game.
Official Postgame Notebook | Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22
• This game marked the 119th meeting of one of the nation's most-played rivalries. • Ole Miss still holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the series dating back to 1901, including a 22-14-3 mark in Oxford. • The original record is now 64-49-6 in favor of Ole Miss ... The Rebels...
Marks and Johnson muscle Mississippi State to Egg Bowl victory
Mississippi State is bringing home the Golden Egg. If there’s any fairness involved a couple of running backs will take turns toting the treasure. Because the truly Dog-ged work of Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson which made the 24-22 upset of Ole Miss happen. The SEC’s lowest-rated rushing...
Leach Q and A following Ole Miss win
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s win over Ole Miss:. Question: After a long season, how does it feel to end the regular season this way?. Leach: This game had a season’s worth of excitement like that one. Positive and negative. Some wounds...
Quick recap: Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22
OXFORD, Miss. – Mississippi State took an early lead, ultimately had to come from behind in the fourth quarter, and then hold on for a 24-22 win over Ole Miss Thanksgiving night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. After withstanding a 15-play, 99-yard attempted game-tying drive in the game’s final minute, the Bulldogs kept Ole Miss out of the end zone on the two-point conversion pass.
Bulldog running game gets offense over the hump in Egg Bowl win
OXFORD – There were plenty of reasons for Mississippi State fans to scream into a pillow about the Bulldog offense on Thursday night. State had possession after possession that ended badly for most of the first three quarters, but the Bulldogs also managed to make some plays when they mattered.
Rapid Reaction | Rebels lose the Egg Bowl
Mississippi State ended Ole Miss' regular season in the rain Thursday night in Oxford, handing the Rebels a 24-22 defeat. The Ole Miss team played hard. Both squads finished the regular season at 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC, but it will Mississippi State who will finish ahead of the Rebels in the conference standings.
BONEYARD: You may not like it, but you'll live with it
The Golden Egg is back home in Starkville. Mississippi State freed that historic trophy from its captors who had held it hostage for the past two years. It was far from a thing of beauty, but the final score looked like a work of art in the box score. The details are important, but the only thing that matters is: Mississippi State 24 Ole Miss 22.
Final predictions: Early rivalry weekend games
It’s rivalry weekend, and the best weekend of the year that college football has to offer. But we’ll use the term “weekend” loosely as one of the most passionate rivalry games in the sport happens each year today, on Thanksgiving, with Ole Miss and Mississippi State taking center stage tonight in the Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Egg Bowl Game Predictions
It's time for the annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and The Grove Report staff has their predictions.
What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak
"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
Troy Brown on Ole Miss' losing skid: 'We can't get comfortable with winning.'
After starting the 2022 season 7-0, the Ole Miss Rebels have dropped four of their last five games and their last three games consecutively, including Thursday's Egg Bowl. With all that's been said over the course of the losing streak about Lane Kiffin's future as the program's head coach, linebacker Troy Brown believes despite indeed hearing about said rumors and potentially facts, it had no bearing on how his team has operated.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
MSU AD Search: The case for John Currie
One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.
Ole Miss Reaches Major NIL Milestone
The Ole Miss NIL program has continued to grow despite the rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News
With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
Big family feasts, trash talking hard to miss as fans get ready for Egg Bowl in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Another Thanksgiving pigskin tradition was taking shape in Mississippi this week. Ole Miss hosts Thursday night’s Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State. On Wednesday in Oxford, which is the site of the annual game, fans have started their big Thanksgiving feasts with battle lines clearly drawn.
Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn
Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
