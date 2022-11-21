Several hospitalized after handling flyer

BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers reportedly became sick after they handled strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response, WBRZ is reporting.

The concerns started late Monday morning at the Investar bank on Coursey, just east of Airline Highway, after workers who handled the flyers reported feeling sick. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the same flyers were left at roughly five other businesses, WBRZ reports.

Law enforcement showed up at the bank after three workers went to a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear what other businesses were targeted, WBRZ reports.

